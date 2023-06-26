Nine Mile Metals Announces Results of Bulk Sample Recovery Analysis From RPC, Fredericton, N.B.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) is pleased to announce we received the final report analysis and results of mineralogical testing by Research and Productivity Council (“RPC”), located in Fredericton, New Brunswick. RPC was engaged by Nine Mile Metals to investigate the potential of Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au recovery from the Nine Mile Brook VMS Lens. RPC was provided with 52 kilograms of drill core samples (Figure 1) from the 2022 drill program to characterize the mineralogy and direct further recovery investigations. The material was combined into 3 samples after consultation with the Nine Mile Technical Team. Highlights from the report include:

The mineralogy is like other Bathurst Mining Camp deposits however the concentration of payable metals is not typical, having very high grades.

Combined payable metal in each of the 3 samples were 21.3% Cu, 16.1% Pb and 18.1% Zn.

RPC concluded that an 18.5% combined payable metal could be attained based on a non-weighed average blend *** Note: This does not include Ag and Au values.

Silver grades were similar in all 3 samples, averaging 216 g/t Ag, the silver contained in the mineral tetrahedrite, an antimony sulphide of Cu, Fe, Zn, Ag.

Gold varied between 1.481 – 1.922 g/t Au.

The samples also contained the critical technology element Indium, ranging from 200 – 390 ppm In.







Figure 1: 52 Kilograms of massive sulphide drill core.

The Company has also received approval and additional grant funding through the National Research Council- Industrial Research Assistance Program to fully fund the next stage directed by RPC which includes:

Gravity separation and a bulk sulphide flotation testing to determine if there is potential to further upgrade the payable metal contents.

Identify and contact smelters that can process high-grade ore.

Analyze and assess potential processing options for the high Indium mineralization found in the Lens Ore, a critical mineral used in defence, energy, and telecommunications.



Due to the size and composition of the sample material, prior to the initiation of the 2,500 tonne Bulk Sampling program, Nine Mile will be providing the Department of Mines the following:

Site design plans

Detailed reclamation plan for the site.

Baseline water testing (prior, during, after completion)







Figure 2: Backscattered image showing primary Cu, Pb and Zn sulphides.

Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated, “The bulk sample analysis and receipt of another fully funded next phase for RPC is a terrific example of the support and partnerships between the mining industry and junior mining companies, here in New Brunswick. We were not surprised with the high-grade analysis and look forward to identifying the recipient smelter and initiating the bulk sample extraction phase. With the current favourable commodity prices and RPC’s head grade analysis reporting 18.5% combined payable metal, the economics of our bulk sample program will be very positive. The presence of Indium was a pleasant surprise and RPC is investigating the options to extract that high technology mineral.”

“The work by RPC has further confirmed the exceptional grades of the lens, the mineralogy consisting of primary, base metal sulphides and minor accessory minerals, facilitating processing. With head grade averages of 216.26 g/t Ag and 1.63 g/t Au and the potential of recovering Indium, we look forward to receiving RPC’s next stage final analysis report for our bulk sample program,” stated Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration and Director.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo., Director who acts as the Company’s Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) Project and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

“Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA”

CEO and Director

T: 506-804-6117

E: patrick@ninemilemetals.com

