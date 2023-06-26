FDA Warning Regarding Compounded Versions of Weight Loss Medications
FDA Reports Serious Adverse Reactions in Individuals Who Have Used Compounded Versions of Ozempic and Wegovy.
It's important to understand that compounded drugs are not FDA-approved, and the FDA has received reports of serious adverse reactions in individuals who have used compounded Semaglutide.”CALIFORNIA, U.S., June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenn Christine, CEO of Be Slim Bariatrics (BSB), a leading provider of bariatric surgical solutions and a member of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Corporate Council, endorses the recent warning by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on diabetes and weight loss medications. Specifically, the FDA warning cautioned against compounded versions of Semaglutide, a medication marketed under popular brand names like Ozempic, and Wegovy.
The FDA-approved medication Semaglutide, which belongs to the class of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, is used to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus and weight. In light of the FDA's warning, BSB echoes their cautionary advice to patients, urging them to use FDA-approved drugs whenever possible. Using compounded versions of Semaglutide during drug shortages can pose potential risks due to inadequate safety and quality checks by the FDA.
Jenn Christine echoes the FDA's caution,
"While BSB do not endorse the medication our advice to patients is to obtain Semaglutide-containing drugs with a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider and to purchase them from state-licensed pharmacies or FDA-registered outsourcing facilities. It's important to understand that compounded drugs are not FDA-approved, and the FDA has received reports of serious adverse reactions in individuals who have used compounded Semaglutide."
BSB adheres to the strictest safety and regulatory standards as a medical tourism provider for bariatric surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. A stringent cap of three to four operations per surgeon each day is maintained through our partnerships consisting of only board-certified bariatric surgeons. BSB is a proud member in the Corporate Council of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), a member of the Medical Tourism Association (MTA) and has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company is dedicated to following the best practices in its sector and taking responsibility for upholding the most stringent requirements.
