Neurological Biomarkers Market Expected to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 13.6%

Neurological biomarkers market Size

Neurological biomarkers market is estimated to reach $18.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurological biomarkers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. Ever-increasing rise in the incidence of Alzheimerโ€™s and Parkinsonโ€™s is anticipated to contribute toward the robust growth of neurological biomarkers among these two applications. In addition, surge in adoption of neurological biomarkers in drug development and validation has increased over the years to improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Further, rise in transition toward personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied across Alzheimerโ€™s and Parkinsonโ€™s.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Biomรฉrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGAA, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Neurobio, Perkinelmer Inc., Quanterix, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3555

The neurological biomarkers market can be segmented in various ways based on different factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches for the neurological biomarkers market:

Biomarker Type:

a. Genomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from genes and their expression patterns, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and gene expression profiles.

b. Proteomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from proteins, such as protein expression levels, protein modifications, and protein-protein interactions.

c. Imaging Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers obtained through various imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT) scans.

d. Metabolomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from metabolites, such as small molecules and metabolic pathways.

e. Others: This segment may include other types of biomarkers, such as epigenetic biomarkers or microRNA biomarkers.

Disease Type:

a. Alzheimer's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease, such as amyloid beta and tau proteins.

b. Parkinson's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Parkinson's disease, such as alpha-synuclein and dopamine levels.

c. Multiple Sclerosis: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with multiple sclerosis, such as myelin basic protein and neurofilament light chain.

d. Stroke: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with stroke, such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP).

e. Other Neurological Disorders: This segment may include biomarkers associated with other neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and traumatic brain injury.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in hospitals and clinics by healthcare professionals.

b. Research Institutes and Academic Centers: This segment focuses on biomarker research conducted in academic and research settings.

c. Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in specialized diagnostic laboratories.

d. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment focuses on biomarker discovery and development carried out by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Region:

a. North America: This segment includes the United States and Canada.

b. Europe: This segment includes countries in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy.

c. Asia-Pacific: This segment includes countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, Japan, India, and Australia.

d. Latin America: This segment includes countries in Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico.

e. Middle East and Africa: This segment includes countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/99d5ea24808ea6b4499050d8d14904ca

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indian-glaucoma-and-cataract-surgery-devices-market

Endodontic Consumables Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/endodontic-consumables-market

๐€๐•๐„๐๐”๐„- ๐€ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐‹๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ (๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐จ๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐จ๐๐ž๐ฅ) ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž. ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ค: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success.