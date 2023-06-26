Neurological Biomarkers Market Expected to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 13.6%

Neurological biomarkers market Size

Neurological biomarkers market is estimated to reach $18.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurological biomarkers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. Ever-increasing rise in the incidence of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s is anticipated to contribute toward the robust growth of neurological biomarkers among these two applications. In addition, surge in adoption of neurological biomarkers in drug development and validation has increased over the years to improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Further, rise in transition toward personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied across Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Biomérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGAA, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Neurobio, Perkinelmer Inc., Quanterix, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3555

The neurological biomarkers market can be segmented in various ways based on different factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches for the neurological biomarkers market:

Biomarker Type:

a. Genomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from genes and their expression patterns, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and gene expression profiles.

b. Proteomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from proteins, such as protein expression levels, protein modifications, and protein-protein interactions.

c. Imaging Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers obtained through various imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT) scans.

d. Metabolomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from metabolites, such as small molecules and metabolic pathways.

e. Others: This segment may include other types of biomarkers, such as epigenetic biomarkers or microRNA biomarkers.

Disease Type:

a. Alzheimer's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease, such as amyloid beta and tau proteins.

b. Parkinson's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Parkinson's disease, such as alpha-synuclein and dopamine levels.

c. Multiple Sclerosis: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with multiple sclerosis, such as myelin basic protein and neurofilament light chain.

d. Stroke: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with stroke, such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP).

e. Other Neurological Disorders: This segment may include biomarkers associated with other neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and traumatic brain injury.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in hospitals and clinics by healthcare professionals.

b. Research Institutes and Academic Centers: This segment focuses on biomarker research conducted in academic and research settings.

c. Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in specialized diagnostic laboratories.

d. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment focuses on biomarker discovery and development carried out by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Region:

a. North America: This segment includes the United States and Canada.

b. Europe: This segment includes countries in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy.

c. Asia-Pacific: This segment includes countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, Japan, India, and Australia.

d. Latin America: This segment includes countries in Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico.

e. Middle East and Africa: This segment includes countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/99d5ea24808ea6b4499050d8d14904ca

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indian-glaucoma-and-cataract-surgery-devices-market

Endodontic Consumables Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/endodontic-consumables-market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success.