Be Slim Bariatrics (BSB) Joins the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)
Affordable Bariatric Surgery With Board Certified Surgeons, in Tijuana, Mexico.
I am thrilled about our Corporate Council membership with the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). By being part of their decisions, we can make an even bigger difference.”CALIFORNIA, U.S., June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Slim Bariatrics (BSB) is a US corporation that uses medical tourism as a tool to assist patients in accessing high-quality, affordable bariatric surgery, in Tijuana, Mexico. As a leading provider, BSB is delighted to announce its new corporate council membership with the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for BSB, enabling it to actively contribute to the decision-making process of the largest non-profit medical organization dedicated to metabolic and bariatric surgery and obesity-related diseases and conditions.
As a corporate council member of the ASMBS, BSB now holds a position of influence within the medical community, allowing it to shape and drive advancements in the field of metabolic and bariatric surgery. This partnership presents an opportunity for BSB to contribute its expertise and unique perspective, ensuring the highest standards of patient care and promoting access to safe and affordable bariatric surgery options.
Jenn Christine, CEO at BSB, expressed her excitement about this new affiliation: "I am beyond thrilled to announce our Corporate Council membership with the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). Our mission at BSB is to simplify the process of accessing affordable, safe bariatric surgery in Mexico, matching — or even exceeding — the level of care found in the U.S. By being part of their decisions, we can make an even bigger difference to countless people worldwide."
By joining the ASMBS, BSB aligns itself with a community of leading surgeons and healthcare professionals dedicated to excellence in the field of metabolic and bariatric surgery. The ASMBS, established in 1983, serves as the authoritative voice for obesity care and treatment, providing education and support programs to keep healthcare providers up-to-date with the latest advancements in the field. BSB and ASMBS aim to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals struggling with obesity and related conditions, both in the United States and around the world.
BSB is proud to adhere to the highest standards of safety and regulation in arranging bariatric surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. The company partners exclusively with board-certified bariatric surgeons, ensuring a stringent daily limit of three to four bariatric surgery procedures per surgeon. Additionally, BSB is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a member of the Medical Tourism Association (MTA), demonstrating its commitment to industry best practices and accountability for high standards.
Other