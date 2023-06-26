Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Expected to Reach a Staggering USD 47.04 Billion by 2032- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laparoscopic instruments market size was USD 14.25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, rising number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures, and rapid technological advancements in the field of laparoscopy such as robotics and automation are some of the key factor driving revenue growth of the laparoscopic instruments market.

The laparo-endoscopic procedure necessitates the use of the fundamental laparoscopic supplies such as an endoscope, a camera, a light source, a video display, an insufflator, trocars, and surgical instruments. Many surgical instruments, including forceps, scissors, probes, dissectors, hooks, and retractors, are used during laparoscopic surgery. Laparoscopic advanced technologies have seen noticeable major changes, from its camera system to the upgrading of traditional laparoscopic instruments and components as well as advancements made by researchers utilizing robotic surgical systems and Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery (SILS).

The development of new and inventive ways to enhance laparoscopic surgery is set to continue in the years to come, which will support revenue growth of the market. Increasing laparoscopic bariatric treatments is one of the key elements behind this industry's expansion. Among elective, inpatient procedures carried out at academic hospitals, bariatric surgery employed laparoscopy the most and transitioned to open surgery the least. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimate that 13 million laparoscopic surgeries are performed every year across the globe. These figures are expected to rise by 1% over the subsequent five years. The demand is being driven by the fact that 94.0% of bariatric surgeries are currently done laparoscopically, especially in comparison to 83.7% of antireflux surgeries, 79.2% of appendicectomies, 77.1% of cholecystectomy procedures, 52.4% of colectomies, 28.1% of ventral hernia repairs, and 18.3% of rectal resections.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Laparoscopic colorectal surgery, according to studies, led to a shorter hospital stay, a quicker recovery, and fewer wound infections.

The majority of the time, a laparoscopy is performed as an outpatient procedure, allowing patients to leave the hospital the same day as their operation. Other advantages of this technique performed in hospitals include in-depth, realistic insight into the human organs, minimal side effects, less internal scarring, affordable operation, and a better success rate. Most patients are able to leave the hospital either the day of the procedure or the day after. Nowadays, surgeons frequently do laparoscopic surgery in hospitals since they may directly transmit samples of tissue or growths that are suspicious to laboratories for testing and biopsies, which contributes significantly to revenue growth of the segment.

The laparoscopic trocar segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Trocars are inserted through the abdomen during laparoscopic surgery, and a small incision is required for this.

The trocar then works as a pipeline for the subsequent introduction and recovery of cameras and laparoscopic hand devices, such as scissors, graspers, staplers, etc. Trocars are also used to aspirate gases or liquids from organs within the body, through a suction tube. Metal and plastic are combined to create both reusable and disposable trocars, which are exceptionally good at cutting through the abdominal wall as they move through.

Regional Landscape section of the Laparoscopic Instruments report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Laparoscopic Instruments market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Laparoscopic Trocars

Laparoscopes

Camera

Laparoscopic Bipolar Scissors and Graspers

Forceps and Graspers

Hooks and Probes

Needle Holders

Reposable Scissors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Urological Surgery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

