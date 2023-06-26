Dr. Zamip Patel launches educational YouTube Channel on male urology, particularly issues that affect reproduction

Office of Dr. Zamip Patel, Southeast Male Infertility and Urology

Dr. Zamip Patel provides info videos about andrology issues, but cautions that reliable medical advice requires a medical exam and review of medical history.

It is essential to undergo a thorough evaluation and diagnosis from a urologist when facing male infertility issues to narrow down the range of possible causes.” — Dr. Zamip Patel, urologist in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In the age of the internet, the search for reliable information can be a daunting task. But for those seeking a comprehensive urological guide for male infertility, help has arrived. Dr. Zamip Patel , urologist in Orlando, Florida, is introducing an innovative YouTube channel , dedicated to helping men who are struggling with infertility and other issues of the reproductive system. See https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.ZamipPatel The channel provides resources to anyone looking to gain a better understanding of male infertility and the treatment options available.Many men are hesitant to discuss intimate matters such as infertility and ED, even with doctors who could answer their questions and help them find solutions. To make such information more accessible in a judgment-free environment in the comfort of their homes, Dr. Patel has started the YouTube channel on Andrology issues which cover a wide range of issues, ranging from medications to surgery, from the urinary to the reproductive system of the male body.Let’s take male infertility as an example. For couples struggling to conceive, the medical term "male infertility" may be daunting and unfamiliar. But with a little urological insight, the causes and treatments of this nowadays all-too-common affliction can be better understood.Research indicates that male infertility is a complex subject, with potential influences ranging from environmental exposures to variances in the hormone system. And, while there is no single "cure," medical experts have identified several effective strategies to help couples conceive and build a family, some of which Dr. Patel discusses in his videos.But Dr. Patel cautions that, "it is essential to undergo a thorough evaluation and diagnosis from a urologist when facing male infertility issues to narrow down the range of possible causes."He explains for visitors to his YouTube Channel that “informational videos can only be considered the ‘information gathering’ before beginning of any treatment. For proper diagnosis and treatment, a doctor should conduct a physical exam of the patient and review the patient’s medical history.”About Dr. Zamip PatelZamip Patel, M.D. is a Urologist with fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility. He has been in practice since 2011 in Orlando. He conducted his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is Medical Director of Cryos International, the largest sperm bank in the world. He also holds numerous faculty positions, including at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Patel is an expert on male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. He has held multiple hospital and medical group leadership positions, including Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at AdventHealth East Orlando. Primary research interests include function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes.Southeast Male Infertility and Urology , Zamip Patel, M.D.Address: 10962 Moss Park Rd, Unit 200, Orlando, FL 32832Phone: (407) 995-6827YouTube Channel:

