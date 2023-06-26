Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. Announces Changing the Name of the Company to Mass Megawatts, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- WORCESTER, Mass., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC:MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com today announces that the Company has nearly completed the process of changing the name of the Company from Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. to Mass Megawatts, Inc. The Company will announce the date of the name change as soon as the Company completes the regulatory process. The CUSIP number and stock ticker symbol will remain the same. Since most of our business has been involved with solar energy related activity since 2014, we believe that changing our name from Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. to Mass Megawatts, Inc. is a reasonable action to reflect the business of the Company more accurately in recent years. At the same time, the Company will continue with wind power activities while most of our business will be primarily with solar power.



In recent news, the Company announced a new product known as The Concentrated Solar Tracking System (CST) providing an innovative solar tracking platform that utilizes low-cost reflectors directed at Stirling engines mounted at the center of its structure. The platform of the structure is based on the previously disclosed patent pending Solar Tracking System (STS) which rotates to continually optimize the sun’s rays during the day to maximize the thermal energy production of the Stirling engines.

The CST is projected to substantially reduce power-generation costs by up to 56% as compared to traditional solar power installations. The CST design provides a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while utilizing common, off-the shelf components with an extended life expectancy. The CST significantly reduces the payback period for solar power investments to under 3 years at many locations. The CST performance is fully guaranteed by the company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).

Contact:

info@massmegawatts.com