Urban Farming Market Trends, Segments, Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2030

Increasing demand for food products and high quality produce, growing urbanization, use of technology-driven agriculture and advanced agriculture strategies

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the urban farming market exhibited a strong performance in 2021 and is anticipated to experience a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue throughout the projected period. The market's revenue growth is expected to be driven by several key factors, including the increasing adoption of advanced production methods, rising awareness concerning nutrition, health, education, and food security. Furthermore, the market is likely to benefit from the escalating demand for food products and high-quality produce, the continuous urbanization trend, the utilization of technology-driven agricultural practices, and the implementation of advanced strategies in agriculture.

Urban Farming Market Segments:

In our report, the global urban farming market is segmented based on growth type, structure, crop type, offering, and region.

Under growth type, we analyze three key categories: aquaponics, hydroponics, and aeroponics. These categories represent different methods of cultivating crops in urban environments. Aquaponics involves the integration of fish farming and hydroponics, where plants are grown in water containing nutrients from fish waste. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in nutrient-rich water without the use of soil. Aeroponics, on the other hand, involves growing plants in an air or mist environment with nutrient-rich water sprayed onto their roots.

Regarding the structure type, we consider two main classifications: indoor and outdoor farming. Indoor farming refers to the cultivation of crops in controlled environments such as greenhouses, vertical farms, or warehouses. This method allows for year-round cultivation and protection from external factors. Outdoor farming, on the other hand, involves growing crops in open spaces, rooftops, or community gardens within urban areas.

Our report also focuses on crop type, which refers to the specific plants cultivated in urban farming. Various crops can be grown, including leafy greens, herbs, vegetables, fruits, and medicinal plants. Understanding the different crop types is crucial for assessing market trends and consumer preferences.

Furthermore, we examine the offering segment, which highlights the range of products and services provided in the urban farming market. This can include technologies, equipment, seeds, nutrients, consulting services, and farm management software, among others. Analyzing the offering segment helps in understanding the overall value chain and the key players involved in the market.

Lastly, our report considers the regional aspect, assessing the market's performance across different geographical regions. This analysis helps identify regional trends, market potential, and opportunities for growth in specific areas.

Urban Farming Market Strategic Developments:

In March 2022, the Delhi government launched a campaign for the promotion of urban farming in Delhi. Through this campaign, the Delhi government hopes to encourage community and garden farming for optimum utilization of spaces in the concrete houses and buildings and also provide ward-level action plans for implementation of urban farming. The Delhi government also plans to increase high quality food production and reduce usage of chemicals and pesticides. Moreover, it has also planned for Delhi Environment Protection committee (DEPC) to increase the awareness and adoption of urban farming. The DEPC aims to provide education, training, and solution with respect to urban farming.

Urban Farming Market Competitive landscape:

In the urban farming market, several major companies play significant roles. These companies have established themselves as key players in the industry and contribute to the growth and development of urban farming practices. Here are some of the prominent companies in this sector:

Gotham Greens is a notable player in the urban farming market. They specialize in greenhouse farming and employ advanced techniques to cultivate a wide range of fresh produce. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Gotham Greens has successfully expanded its operations in multiple urban areas.

Brooklyn Grange Farm is another prominent company in urban farming. Known for its rooftop farming approach, Brooklyn Grange Farm utilizes unused rooftops in urban settings to grow various crops. They are dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture and have gained recognition for their efforts in producing fresh, organic produce.

UrbanFarmers AG is a key player that specializes in aquaponics systems. They integrate fish farming with plant cultivation to create a sustainable and efficient urban farming solution. UrbanFarmers AG provides turnkey solutions and expertise in designing and implementing aquaponics systems in urban environments.

BrightFarms is a leading player in the indoor farming sector. They design and operate greenhouse facilities that utilize hydroponic systems to grow a variety of high-quality produce. With a focus on local sourcing and reducing food miles, BrightFarms aims to provide fresh, pesticide-free produce to urban communities.

