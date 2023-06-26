Honored Teacher and Author Brad LaMar to be Featured on Close Up Radio

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For a professional to reach a certain status in their career and gain recognition for it is a wonderful achievement, but can you just imagine doing so in two careers? Such amazing success belongs to Brad A LaMar, honored as a middle school teacher of specialized subjects and as an author. He received the Dante Rosetti Award for Young Readers honoring his book The Obsidian Dagger, which debuted in 2013 and became part of an evolving series, The Celtic Mythos books. The books have reached best-seller status, been finalists for other awards, and the latest of Brad’s books is due out in the fall of 2023--The Crystal Cavern.

Brad realized as far back as in high school that he wanted to become an educator, sensing he had something to say and in a way that kids would grasp it. When choosing his college minor (his major and eventual BS was in elementary education) Brad was encouraged to go for science instead of his true passion, history. It is as a science teacher that he has made his greatest impact. Brad has further developed a mentor program and unique tools/strategies that make learning easier and more enjoyable for tweens and teens.

It was actually a project for his science students that led to Brad’s successful second career as an author. He’d created an example for the “Invent an Alien” assignment, and when he read the alien’s profile to students, they all oohed, aahed, clapped, and asked if this was published. That particular story never did get published, but the students’ enthusiasm for his writing led him to pursue publication of another YA (young adult) volume in the fantasy genre. Spurred by the kids’ interest in series like Harry Potter, Brad created stories about witches, powerful tools, leprechauns, and other mythical/enchanted elements. The rescuers in these books are young human heroes and include siblings and strong female role models. The books also have morals for youth, such as “there are people you can really count on in life,” “ teamwork accomplishes wonders, “ and “ straight-up good people do win.”

Brad is married to another science teacher and says they talk shop quite a lot at home. They also are parenting a dog, and dogs are another of Brad’s passions, and a regular feature of the videos on his channel on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@bradlamar9825). Several science tutorials and posts about his fiction books can also be found up there. Brad enjoys videotaping and thinks multimedia can be beneficial to learning.

Brad is going to appear on the radio show and talk about his career highlights, thirst for knowledge, and all of the books he has composed. He will also clue us in on future goals, such as film adaptation of his books and a new title he is collaborating on. If you are interested in purchasing a book, the series is available in Kindle version for a limited time price of $.99 each. You can also find his Angler Island books on Amazon, Good Reads, B&N, and more.

Close Up Radio will feature author and educator Brad A LaMar in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, June 27th at 1:00pm EDT

