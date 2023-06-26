Digital Experience Platform Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future: Adobe, Acquia , Sitecore
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Adobe Inc., Opentext Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc, Liferay, Acquia , Sitecore, Oracle Corporation, Bloomreach, Kentico , censhare AG.
Definition
The Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market refers to the technology solutions and platforms that enable organizations to deliver seamless, personalized, and engaging digital experiences to their customers across multiple channels, such as websites, mobile apps, social media, and other digital touchpoints. DXPs integrate various tools and capabilities, including content management, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics, personalization, and marketing automation, to provide a unified and cohesive digital experience for users.
Major Highlights of the Global Digital Experience Platform Market
Global Digital Experience Platform Market Breakdown by Application (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Public Sector, Media & Entertainment, Retail) by Type (Platform, Services) by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Digital Experience Platform Market Trend
• Voice-Enabled Experiences: Rise in voice assistants and voice-activated devices driving the need for DXPs to support voice-enabled interactions and optimize content for voice search.
• Progressive Web Applications (PWAs): Adoption of PWAs, which combine the features of websites and mobile apps, allowing for enhanced user experiences and offline access.
Digital Experience Platform Market Driver
• Digital Transformation Initiatives: Increasing investment in digital transformation strategies, driving the need for DXPs to centralize and manage digital touchpoints effectively.
• Mobile and Multi-Channel Adoption: Proliferation of mobile devices and the expansion of digital channels, necessitating DXPs to enable consistent experiences across different devices and touchpoints.
SWOT Analysis on Global Digital Experience Platform Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Digital Experience Platform
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Adobe Inc., Opentext Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc, Liferay, Acquia , Sitecore, Oracle Corporation, Bloomreach, Kentico , censhare AG.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
