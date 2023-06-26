The President of Turkmenistan received the Vice President International Union of Cyclists

26/06/2023

95

On June 24, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Vice President of the International Cycling Union (UCI), President of the Asian Cycling Confederation Osama Al Shafar.

The guest emphasized the unchanging interest of the UCI in expanding the traditional cooperation with Turkmenistan, which makes a significant contribution to the development of the cycling sports movement.

The head of state expressed confidence that during the current visit he would have an opportunity to discuss the current state and prospects for cooperation in the field of cycling, as well as get acquainted with the development of cycling in Turkmenistan, wishing successful negotiations.

In continuation of the conversation, an exchange of views took place on further areas of cooperation in the field of cycling, which has gained great popularity in our country in recent years. As the Head of State noted, Turkmenistan pays great attention to the development of the sports and recreation movement, increasing the life expectancy of people, which is facilitated by the construction of modern sports and recreation complexes, multifunctional stadiums, and sports schools.

At present, sports diplomacy is an important part of international cooperation, contributing to the strengthening of trust and mutual understanding between peoples. Noting with satisfaction that in 2018, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, a Resolution was adopted to proclaim June 3 as World Bicycle Day, the Head of State noted the fruitful nature of the interaction of the National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan and sports federations with the International Olympic Committee and other sports structures.

The President of Turkmenistan noted with satisfaction the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games successfully held in Ashgabat in 2017 by the Olympic Council of Asia. As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized, Turkmenistan has all the conditions for holding major international competitions in various disciplines of cycling and is ready to consider the possibility of using a modern indoor cycle track in the Olympic village of Ashgabat.

In turn, Vice-President of the International Cycling Union (UCI), President of the Asian Cycling Confederation Osama Al Shafar noted the experience of Turkmenistan in the impeccable organization of large-scale sports competitions, which serves as a reliable guarantee that world tournaments will be held here at the highest level.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and his guest exchanged views on priority issues of bilateral cooperation, characterized by a high level of mutual understanding. Noting that Osama Al Shafar is also a co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, the head of state expressed interest in strengthening fraternal relations between the peoples of the two states.