Anti TIGIT Therapies Market Insight 2023

More Than 40 Anti TIGIT Antibodies Are In Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research

Delhi, June 26, 2023

Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Dynamics

Insight On Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Anti TIGIT Antibodies In Clinical Trials : > 45

Overview On Partnerships and Collaborations In The Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market

Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Over the years, immunotherapy has established itself as an important pillar for cancer treatment and the search for novel therapeutics that can further enhance its results is not stopping any time soon. Monoclonal antibodies and protein inhibitors have been dominating the immunotherapy market for quite some time due to them targeting proteins facilitating cancer growth and metastasis. About a decade ago, another potential protein target called the TIGIT has been discovered and preclinical data for TIGIT-directed molecules have been very promising, indicating that TIGIT inhibition might be able to outperform existing approaches. This new and emerging therapeutic target has piqued the interest of several researchers, as a result which many candidates have entered the developmental pipeline and are being actively evaluated.

Most candidates developed for cancer treatment show a much higher efficacy in combination with other anti-cancer agents than in monotherapy. Similarly, in the case of TIGIT inhibitors, preclinical studies have suggested that the co-blockade of PD-1 and TIGIT might show encouraging outcomes. The potential of this co-blockade is being evaluated by many pharmaceutical companies now. Recently, iTeos Therapeutics announced promising clinical analysis which supported the complicated mechanism of anti-TIGIT antibody EOS-448/GSK4428859 in combination with inhibitors of PD-1. The candidate is being developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline and various other combinations have been studied. iTeos is planning to advance EOS-448 into phase III in combination with the latter’s anti-PD-1 approved drug, Jemperli (dostarlimab).

During recent years an increased onset of research and commercial collaborations and partnerships between companies is seen which has led to a speedier identification of compounds inhibiting the action of TIGIT and their clinical development as well as also gives the companies rights to commercialize the drug in different regions. Pharma giants Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Bioscience recently announced that the companies are taking their immuno oncology collaboration further, allowing Coherus to initiate its option to license Junshi Bioscience’s anti-TIGIT antibody JS 006 in the US and China. Both regions have approved the drug’s investigational new drug (IND) application.

Due to various company collaborations, the pipeline for anti-TIGIT antibodies looks crowded suggesting a very promising market opportunity in the future. Some of the key companies that are actively working to develop anti-TIGIT antibodies include; Arcus Biosciences, Agenus, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Compugen, Merck, Roche, Seagen, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, Bristol Myers Squibb, iTeos Therapeutics. Apart from these, many cancer research centers and medical institutes are also working with the drug developers to conduct clinical trials. Some of these include Emory University, University of Pittsburgh, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Yale University, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital, Jining Medical University and the reputed National Cancer Institute.

Anti-TIGIT antibodies are continuing to show positive outcomes hence their presence has grabbed the attention of key pharmaceutical companies. At present, no TIGIT targeting drug has been approved but some candidates have entered phase 3 such as BeiGene’s Ociperlimab. In the next 5-7 years, approval of the first anti-TIGIT antibody is anticipated and the approval of anti-TIGIT antibodies for commercial use will certainly bring a shift in the market. The commercial performance of the first TIGIT-directed drug will also help in expanding the pipeline and allow entry of novel candidates for new indications.

Out report highlights the research and development activities being conducted for developing anti-TIGIT antibodies. As per the report analysis, the TIGIT inhibitor market is expected to increase during the forecast period, transforming the overall immunotherapy and immuno oncology market. However, it is also expected that the market might be restricted because of heavy investment of time and resources for drug development and the regulatory approval procedures as has been seen in the case of previously approved drugs. In the recent years, the healthcare sector has been shifting towards the adoption of novel therapeutic strategies, which has highly influenced the uptake of novel therapeutic drugs, which will be a key driving factor for the R&D activities.





