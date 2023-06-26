KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX:2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated May 24, 2023 has been adopted at the annual general meeting (the “AGM”) held in Beijing, China today.



After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) each of Mr. Yu Zhang and Mr. Xu Chen is re-elected as an executive director of the Company and Mr. Haiyang Yu is re-elected as a non-executive director of the Company, and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares or equivalents and a general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company’s own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of AGM.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

