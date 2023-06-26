Inteleos and Sonography Canada Partner to Provide Canadian Sonographers with Option to Obtain US Sonography Credentials

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md. and OTTAWA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a nonprofit global healthcare certification organization, is partnering with Sonography Canada (SC), the national credentialing body and professional association for sonographers in Canada, to offer Canadian sonographers an opportunity to earn specific US credentials through the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS).



Canadian sonographers who wish ARDMS credentials in breast, fetal echocardiography, pediatric sonography and echocardiography and musculoskeletal sonography specialties may substitute their passing scores on Sonography Canada Core Examinations 5.1, 6.0, or 6.1 for the ARDMS Sonography Principles and Instrumentation (SPI) exam. In October 2023, the program will open to Canadian sonographers, maintaining at least one Sonography Canada credential, and are active SC members in good standing.

The partnership gives more than 6,500 Canadian sonographers the opportunity to earn additional credentials and demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities in these specialties and to be recognized for their career accomplishments. It enables sonographers, first certified by Sonography Canada, to broaden their scope of practice, and explore new, global, career options. Additional program information and requirements can be found on the Sonography Canada website and the ARDMS website.

“This partnership is reflective of our strong and enduring relationship with ARDMS. This opportunity gives our members a more streamlined pathway to earn select ARDMS credentials to validate their knowledge, skills, and abilities in these specialties,” said Susan Clarke, executive director of Sonography Canada. “It also provides Canadian sonographers with the opportunity to be recognized for their career achievements and potentially opens new avenues for their practice.”

“Having this agreement between Sonography Canada and ARDMS allows more sonographers to meet patient care needs while strengthening the global sonography community. We are proud to be in this partnership,” said Dale Cyr CEO and executive director of Inteleos.

About Inteleos

Inteleos ™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS ®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA ™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 125,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

About Sonography Canada

Sonography Canada is the credentialing body and national professional association for diagnostic medical sonographers in Canada. Our entry-to-practice examinations, updated National Competency Profiles and Professional Practice Guidelines continue to provide the framework that enables the profession of sonography to grow, flourish and advance. As an organization, our priorities are to support members through entry-to-practice and enhanced credentialing, accessible continuing professional development opportunities, advocacy, and supportive, member-centric programming. Visit sonographycanada.ca to learn more.

