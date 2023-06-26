Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of hydrocephalus and increasing use of shunting procedures are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.44 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the implementation of advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The study includes a detailed discussion of the report's key drivers, restrictions, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macroeconomic factors affecting the keyword market. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management industry. The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. Accordingly, Emergen Research's report on the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is an in-depth compilation of the most important aspects of the market, such as product offerings by key players, wide range of applications. of these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc. The global economic landscape has been dramatically altered by the pandemic, disrupting the workings of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market.

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. It is anticipated that 14.0% of those who have had an extreme brain injury cause hydrocephalus. Besides, the rising incidence of tumors, infectious diseases, and brain hemorrhages among the pediatric population is expected to further drive the market growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra's position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

The pediatric segment held the largest market with a share of 51.5% in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of newborn populations' neurological disorders. On the other side, due to the increasing aging population affected by hydrocephalus, the geriatric segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation, among others

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

