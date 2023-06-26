[Promote Guangzhou-Macao Business Co-operation] “2023 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” opens today

MACAU, June 26 - Jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the “2023 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” was held from today (22) to 24 June at the Poly World Trade Expo Center in Guangzhou, China. Many visitors joined the event on the first day as it coincided with the Dragon Boat Festival.

The Fair, featuring exhibition and sales as well as trade talks and networking activities, is a multi-dimensional platform to help Macao SMEs explore business opportunities, create a platform for economic and trade exchanges between Guangzhou and Macao enterprises, and further promote trade co-operation between Guangzhou and Macao.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Vice Director of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Sun Bin, Executive Director of IPIM Sam Lei, and Deputy Director of Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce Luo Zheng.

More than one-third of Macao exhibitors participated in this exhibition for the first time

After 10 years of development, the “Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” has become an important platform for Guangzhou and Macao to implement the Mainland and Macao Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) and its supplements, as well as to implement the contents of the Guangzhou-Macao Co-operation Meeting and promote economic and trade co-operation between the two sides.

As a major event of economic and trade co-operation between Guangzhou and Macao, this year's Fair, with an exhibition area of 10,000 square metres and 164 booths, attracted 56 Guangzhou enterprises and 67 Macao enterprises to participate, of which more than one-third of Macao exhibitors attended for the first time.

Original IP elements were added for the first time

The Fair had a Macao Pavilion and a Guangzhou Pavilion, with a number of thematic zones, including “MinM”, “Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar”, “Guangzhou Time-honoured Brands Street” and, for the first time, “Original IP”. Over 1,000 products, such as food, souvenirs, wine, household products, apparel, daily necessities, leather goods and bags, were displayed to satisfy the needs of Guangzhou residents and visitors to Guangzhou to purchase the specialties of Macao and Guangzhou and to taste the local cuisine.

Interactive and fun elements to attract visitors and boost consumption

At the same time, a number of photo booths were set up to enrich the experience of the visitors. Influencers were also invited to stream their visits at the venue to help enterprises expand their domestic market.

Diversification to capitalise on the strengths of China and Portugal to enhance co-operation between Guangzhou and Macao

In addition, the “Portuguese-speaking Countries, Macao and Guangzhou Business Conference and Investment Promotion Seminar” and “Business Matching Seminar” are also held today to align with the “1+4” industrial development layout, to leverage the advantages of the China-PSCs platform of Macao, and to promote the “MICE+industry” cross-sectorial development. The event provides Macao enterprises with the opportunities to meet with buyers and enterprises from all over the world through one-to-one, face-to-face and precise matchmaking and exchange, broadening the scope of economic and trade co-operation.