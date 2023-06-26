[Explore Business Opportunities] Nearly 100 representatives from enterprises in Macao gathered at the “Portuguese-speaking Countries, Macao and Guangzhou Business Conference and Investment Promotion Seminar”

MACAU, June 26 - The “Portuguese-speaking Countries, Macao and Guangzhou Business Conference and Investment Promotion Seminar” was held today (22). The event attracted nearly 100 representatives from enterprises in the fields of health, modern finance, tourism, MICE, trade and commerce, and culture.

The event was collaboratively organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Macau Association of Banks, Macao Lawyers Association, the Macau Delegation of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCILC) and China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Investment Management Company Limited. It is a complementary event to the “2023 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair”.

Close economic and trade co-operation between Guangzhou and Macao

Deputy Director of Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce Luo Zheng said that Macao and Guangzhou are both core engines of development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and that the two cities have complementary industrial development and close economic and trade co-operation. As of the end of April, the total value of import and export of Guangzhou and Macao reached US$160 million, and the number of mutual investment enterprises has accumulated to more than 1,000. He believes that this seminar will further enhance the co-operation and development between the two regions.

Promotion of New Opportunities for Macao's Economic and Trade Development

Executive Director of IPIM Sam Lei introduced the “1+4” Appropriate Diversified Development Strategy, the advantages of the China-PSCs platform, the new opportunities for joint development of Macao and Hengqin, and the work plan and services to promote Macao as an ideal MICE destination. Participants are also welcome to participate in the MICE events to be hosted or coordinated by IPIM in the second half of this year, including the “2023 Guangdong-Macao Branded Products Fair”, the “2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition”, and the “28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair”, “Macao Franchise Expo 2023”, and “The 1st China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Fair (Macao)”.

Professional insights shared by industry leaders

The seminar featured a panel discussion session with Chairman of the Council of Macao Lawyers Association Vong Hin Fai, President of the Hengqin Branch of Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) Baal Loi, representative of the CCILC and Head of the Greater Bay Area Business Development Center of Bank of China Macau Branch Hu Jinchun, representative of the Macau Association of Banks, and General Manager of China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Investment Management Company Limited Li Na as guest speakers. They discussed the investment environment in Hengqin, Guangdong and Macao, the advantages of joint development of industries, and the provision of professional services to expand the market in Portuguese-speaking countries, and shared their professional insights and valuable experience.

A total of 70 business matching sessions took place after the seminar for enterprises interested in learning more about the various policies and investment opportunities.

“Business Matching Seminar” at the Expo to explore one-on-one business opportunities

In addition, as an important annual Guangzhou-Macao economic and trade event, a “Business Matching Seminar” was held at the Fair today, with 40 matching sessions arranged for 12 Macao enterprises to meet face-to-face with buyers and enterprises from all over the world in the food, wine, cultural and creative industries and leather products sectors.

Some Macao exhibitors engaged in footwear industry and Guangzhou Leather Goods Industry Association reached preliminary co-operation intention during the seminar. Some enterprises participating in the seminar said that they are engaged in cross-border e-commerce business, and they are now studying the future co-operation opportunities after gaining a better understanding of Macao's handicrafts, coffee and beer.

The representatives of the participating enterprises said that their companies have plans to expand their business in Macao this year, aiming to increase their sales by 50%. Therefore, they were able to grasp the latest overall development of Macao through the seminar. At the same time, they also have plans to use the Macao platform to open up markets in Portuguese-speaking countries.