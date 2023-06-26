Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles & Forecast by 2028

Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market

Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trend – Increasing adoption of green-building technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts has meticulously curated the Emerging Research publication titled “Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Markets” to the reader's understanding and includes an industry distribution database overview. The research conducts a detailed analysis of historical and current market circumstances in order to precisely project the outlook of the Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market throughout the forecast period (2021–2028). The analysts' analysis of the global market has highlighted the elements influencing the market's overall growth. To examine the advantages, disadvantages, opportunities, and threats involved in expanding into different market segments, research uses effective analytical tools such as Porter's five forces and analysis. SWOT. The study focuses on potential growth opportunities and constraints that the leading industry participants might experience over the course of the full forecast period. To assist readers in developing successful investment plans, the research gives specific attention to rising business components, specialty industries, product launches, and brand promotions happening in the market. The global health crisis's impact on the market's overall growth is thoroughly examined in the research. The most recent research study serves as a great example of how the worldwide Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market was thoroughly investigated. The table of contents, a list of tables and figures, the research methodology, the competitive landscape, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technological innovation are all included. The worldwide disruption has impacted this industry in practically every manner.

The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/631

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In January 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust opened a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the port operation center in Mumbai, India. The CAAQMS monitors real-time parameters like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, ozone, CO, NOx, NO, and VOCs.

Outdoor monitors system segment is expected to register a 5.7% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Indoor monitors segment accounted for largest share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of green-building technologies and smart homes and rising preference for pollution-free indoor environments.

To learn more details about the Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

Outdoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

AQM Stations

Dust & Particulate

Wearables

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical Pollutants

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutants

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS)?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/631

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

medical holographic imaging market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-holographic-imaging-market

construction equipment rental market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-equipment-rental-market

recycled carbon fiber market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recycled-carbon-fiber-market

smart glass market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-glass-market functional ingredients market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-ingredients-market

augmented reality market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-market

light emitting diode lighting driver market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-emitting-diode-lighting-driver-market

Aircraft Sensors Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-sensors-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.