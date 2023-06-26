Alicia Lawson of Spiritual Flame to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you curious about your soul’s purpose? Do you continually wonder why you exist on Earth and what you are destined to do here? Does not knowing make you feel lost and alone? Many of us look for answers outside of ourselves in the external world only to remain unfulfilled and empty; when the truth is, the answers are within us. Seeking spiritual truth may provide some healing solutions on how to feel whole and complete.

Alicia is a highly sought after visionary, mystic, catalyst, transformer, channeler, and healer.

Through her soul readings, healing work and energy awakening work, Alicia helps us uncover our soul’s purpose. This can lead us to a renewed sense of contentment, peace, harmony, and enlightenment that’s literally transformative.

Alicia emphasizes that a soul’s awakening can be assisted by a variety of healing practices. She believes that when we find our soul’s purpose, it will lead to a fulfilling life. She helps us tap into our intuition and helps us to learn how to manage our frequency so we can truly live in peace, contentment, abundance, and joy. Alicia offers us the tools and techniques to achieve a well-adjusted and fulfilled existence. Her pivotal role is to help us live meaningful, conscious lives through self-love. Her presence is very supportive as she guides us to shift from unawareness to awareness.

Alicia says it’s important to stay positive and optimistic which helps us to raise our spiritual frequency. When we raise our frequency, we discover the key to a happy and fulfilling life.

Her powerful energy healing sessions are about assisting us physically, emotionally, and spiritually. With a soul reading, we gain a profound understanding of ourselves and our place in the world. We can gain clarity and insight into who we are authentically, and we can discover an in-depth understanding of our careers, relationships, and health. It allows us to dig deep to uncover the truth about our soul so we can recognize obstacles and challenges on our life’s journey and how to overcome them. Alicia’s rare intuitive skills guide us to unlock our potential. Her warmth, positivity, and encouragement help free us from worry, anxiety, and stress. Once we can discover at our core who we genuinely are we can be free of self-sabotaging patterns that are holding us back.

As a seeker of truth, she is at one with the law of divine oneness and is aware of how we are all connected through one universal source.

“It is all up to us to create a joy filled life. We have more power than we realize. When we shift our belief from negative to positive, we can become empowered, full of love, and then we can start to live with intentional joy and peace. In that frequency everything we dream of can come to fruition.”

Close Up Radio will feature Alicia Lawson in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 27th at 10am EST

For more information, visit www.spiritualflame.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno