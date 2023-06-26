Metagenomics Market To Reach US$ 966.0 Million and Growth Rate of 11.21% During 2023-2028

Metagenomics Market

The global metagenomics market is primarily driven by the increasing recognition of the pivotal role played by microorganisms.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Metagenomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global metagenomics market size reached US$ 505.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 966.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.21% during 2023-2028.

What is Metagenomics ? :

Metagenomics is a field of genomic research that focuses on the study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples, such as soil, water, air, or the human body. It involves the analysis of the collective genetic material derived from the genomes of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, archaea, fungi, and other organisms present in a particular ecosystem. It involves several computational and bioinformatics techniques to understand the enormous amount of sequence data obtained.

This includes assembling and annotating the sequenced DNA fragments, identifying and classifying the organisms present in the sample, predicting their functional capabilities, and assessing the overall microbial community structure and dynamics. Besides, metagenomics contributes to advancements in many scientific disciplines, with implications for human health, environmental management, and biotechnological innovation.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Enterome

• Eurofins Scientific

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

• Illumina Inc

• Novogene Co. Ltd

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

• PerkinElmer Inc

• QIAGEN N.V

• Swift Biosciences Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Metagenomics Market Growth and Development:

The global metagenomics market is primarily driven by the increasing recognition of the pivotal role played by microorganisms in various industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and environmental management. Businesses are considering the immense potential of harnessing the power of microbial communities to develop novel products, improve processes, and address global challenges. Moreover, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the emergence of antibiotic resistance have necessitated the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

Metagenomics offers a powerful tool for identifying and characterizing pathogenic microorganisms, aiding in the development of targeted treatments and personalized medicine. In addition, the growing awareness about the importance of sustainable practices and environmental conservation is driving the demand for metagenomics in sectors such as agriculture and waste management. Metagenomics enables the study of complex microbial communities involved in nutrient cycling, plant-microbe interactions, and bioremediation, leading to the development of eco-friendly and efficient solutions. Furthermore, advancements in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics tools have significantly enhanced the capabilities and cost-effectiveness of metagenomics analysis, which is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Instruments and Software

• Consumables

Breakup by Technology:

• Sequencing

• Bioinformatics

Breakup by Application:

• Infectious Disease Diagnosis

• Environmental Remediation

• Gut Microbe Characterization

• Biotechnology

• Biofuel

• Agriculture

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

