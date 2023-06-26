Water Treatment Biocides Market 2027: Unprecedented Growth Potential and Opportunities | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Water Treatment Biocides Market Trend – Increasing utilization of non-oxidizing biocides

Water Treatment Biocides Market Size – USD 3.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water treatment biocides market would reach value of USD 5.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of biocides for treatment of water to control microbial growth. The rising need to increase effectiveness of water treatment plants has driven the use of biocides for water treatment. Increasing hygiene requirements for public facilities such as swimming pools have increased the adoption of biocides for water treatment. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene are the key factors driving the demand for water treatment biocides.

Moreover, rising requirement for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources is boosting the implementation of biocides for treating the water. The necessity of removing waterborne pathogens from drinking water, which affect the health of population, is driving the demand for water treatment biocides. Non-oxidizing biocides are increasingly utilized by pulp & paper and oil & gas industries for water treatment. High-performance non-oxidizing biocides are increasingly utilized to control the microbiological activity in a wide range of industrial processes, water treatment activities, disinfection, commercial cleaning, and environmental hygiene activities.

However, the integrated water treatment biocides market confronts several challenges that must be overcome. One of the primary challenges is the environmental impact of using biocides. Some biocides, if not used properly, can be harmful to aquatic environments and human health. Manufacturers are focused on developing eco-friendly and sustainable biocides that are less hazardous to the environment in order to alleviate these worries.

Despite these limitations, the market for integrated water treatment biocides is predicted to increase significantly in the future years, owing to a number of growth factors. Water treatment technological improvements, such as the development of novel biocide formulations and application methodologies, are permitting better water treatment efficiency and efficacy. Furthermore, the growing use of integrated water treatment systems, which incorporate numerous treatment technologies, including biocides, is propelling market expansion.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In February 2020, Veolia Water Technologies UK acquired Biochemica Water Ltd, a water and wastewater treatment specialist. The acquisition would help Veolia become one of the leading end-to-end suppliers of water and wastewater treatment solutions to the industrial and municipal sectors in the U.K.

The oil & gas segment held the largest market share of 29.0% in 2019. Companies in the oil & gas industry increasingly use water treatment biocides in order to meet the rising global energy demand, which is driving the segment.

The non-oxidizing segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of glutaraldehyde and quaternary ammonium compounds for water treatment among various industries, such as pulp & paper, oil & gas, and power plants, is driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment biocides market in 2019. Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources has driven the market in the region.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

The global Water Treatment Biocides market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Water Treatment Biocides market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Smart Water Management market:

Veolia, Ecolab, DuPont, SUEZ, Sigura, Solenis, Kemira, BWA WATER ADDITIVES, Albemarle Corporation, Nouryon

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Water Treatment Biocides market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Additional information offered by the report:

According to a recent market analysis on the water treatment biocides business, the market would rise rapidly throughout the forecast period. According to the research, the market is expanding due to rising demand for clean water and more awareness about waterborne diseases.

According to the research, the power generation sector accounts for a sizable portion of the water treatment biocides market. The power generation sector relies on water-intensive operations, such as cooling systems in power plants, to meet the world's expanding demand for electricity. Integrated water treatment biocides are critical for reducing microbial development and preserving system efficiency.

Furthermore, the research emphasises the growing need of environmentally friendly and sustainable water treatment methods. Governments and regulatory agencies throughout the world are supporting the use of biocides with low environmental impact. This has resulted in the creation of biocides derived from natural sources or with low toxicity, ensuring effective water treatment while causing minimal environmental harm.

Water Treatment Biocides Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oil & Gas

Mining

Municipal Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Swimming Pools

Power Plants

Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-oxidizing Biocides

Oxidizing Biocides

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

