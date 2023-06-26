Global Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size Clinical Trials Insight

Global Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity USD 60 Billion By 2028 Says Kuick Research

Global Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity > USD 60 Billion By 2028

Global Market & Regional Market Trends

Global Market Forecast Till 2028

Approved Drugs Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight 2019 – 2023

Approved Drugs Global & Regional Sales Insight 2019 – 2023

Approved Drug Pricing & Dosage Analysis

Comprehensive Insight On 250 Drugs In Clinical Trials By Company, Country, Patent

Clinical Insight On More Than 20 Approved Biosimilars & Branded Drugs

Competitive Landscape

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-breast-cancer-immunotherapy-drug-market

The emergence of immunotherapy has had a significant impact in the treatment of breast cancer. Traditionally, breast cancer has been treated by surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. While these treatments have been effective in improving the survival rates, they have also had significant limitations associated to them and they may not be effective for all patients. Therefore, there was a growing need for the introduction of a new approach that fulfills the clinical gaps left by convential methods. Immunotherapy is one such method that offers a new approach to treating breast cancer that has several advantages over conventional therapies.

One of the main benefits of immunotherapy is that it can target cancer cells specifically, leaving healthy cells from damage. This makes it a less toxic option than chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Additionally, immunotherapy has the potential to stimulate the immune system to continue attacking cancer cells even after treatment has ended, leading to longer term responses.

One of the key breakthrough in immunotherapy was the discovery of immune checkpoint proteins who inhibition or activation can either activate or inhibit the immune response. These drugs work by blocking certain proteins on the surface of cancer cells such as programmed death 1 (PD-1) or programmed death ligand 1 (PD- L1) that normally helps cancer cells evade detection by the immune system. By blocking these proteins, immune checkpoint inhibitors can unmask the cancer cells and make them more susceptible to attack by the body’s immune system.

The first immune checkpoint inhibitor to be approved for breast cancer immunotherapy was Roche’s Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) in 2019 for patients with PD- L1 positive metastatic triple negative breast cancer in combination with abraxane under accelerated approval. Since, then, several other immune checkpoint inhibitors have been tested in clinical trials and some have even been approved by the US FDA.

Immunotherapy has been particularly effective in the treatment of triple negative breast cancer which is an aggressive subtype of breast cancer that is difficult to treat and has a poorer prognosis than other types of breast cancer. In clinical trials, immune checkpoint inhibitors have been shown to improve outcomes for patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Immunotherapy is quickly becoming a treatment option for breast cancer thanks to advances in science and the understanding of the disease.

This innovative method is currently available the market while also undergoing extensive evaluation in clinical studies. These tests are investigating the method's suitability for a wide range of patients as well as its ability to improve treatment outcomes while causing fewer side effects and greater accessibility. For patients who have met with disappointing results from conventional treatments, immunotherapy is quickly becoming a standard care of treatment.

Several key pharmaceutical players like Roche, Merck, Gilead Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo and many more are working towards releasing immunotherapy based drugs for breast cancer but currently Roche leads the way with maximum immunotherapy drugs with breast cancer indications. Apart from immune checkpoint inhibitors, a number of other drug classes also exist or are emerging with potential immunotherapeutic capabilities, these include; bispecific antibodies, oncolytic viruses, monoclonal antibodies, adoptive T cell therapies and several others.

Furthermore, the use of combinational approaches with immunotherapy are also increasing resulting immunotherapy to be effective in a wide range of breast cancer subtypes, however, further studies are necessary to determing the full therapeutic potential of immunotherapy in breast cancer. As per the report findings, the global breast cancer immunotherapy market will continue to show increasing market value.

Our report provides comprehensive analysis of the commercially available breast cancer immunotherapy drugs with insights on their market growth, impact on regional sales, pricing, dosage and patent expiration dates. The report also includes new trends in the breast cancer immunotherapy industry and company collaborations and partnerships which will shape the landscape of the current market progress.





