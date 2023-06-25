UZBEKISTAN, June 25 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan held a number of meetings in Washington, D.C.

The Uzbek delegation headed by Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited Washington, D.C. and held a number of meetings with US statesmen, representatives and heads of leading American companies.

In particular, negotiations were held with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez, Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi, Chairwoman of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC) Carolyn Lemm and other officials.

Issues of further expansion and strengthening of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States were discussed with Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu. The American side welcomed the ongoing large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan, and expressed readiness for further development of cooperation to implement large-scale projects.

The current state of trade and investment partnership was also discussed during the dialogue. Highly appreciating the potential for the development of relations in this area, the parties agreed to develop cooperation within the framework of accelerating the process of Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

During the conversation with US Under Secretary of Commerce Alan Estevez, prospects for expanding the nomenclature and increasing the volume of mutual trade were discussed. The American side highly appreciated Uzbekistan's efforts to improve the efficiency of foreign trade processes. The importance of forming a joint working group, organizing training courses to improve the skills of representatives of ministries, departments, commercial banks of Uzbekistan in order to expand effective cooperation and ensure continuous trade turnover was noted.

At the meeting with Deputy USTR Sarah Bianchi, the parties focused on strengthening the investment attractiveness of Uzbekistan, removing trade barriers and further simplifying trade operations. The successful activity of US companies implementing joint investment projects in Uzbekistan in the field of energy, mechanical engineering, textile industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other industries was noted.

An agreement was reached to hold a number of additional meetings and negotiations in order to determine further practical steps to expand mutual trade and economic cooperation.

During the visit, a "round table" was organized with the participation of AUCC member companies and heads of large American businesses.

The participants of the event were presented with information about the work carried out in our country to improve the investment climate, created benefits and preferences, improving legislation to protect the rights of investors, as well as the expansion of privatization processes and reducing the share of the state in the economy.

Representatives of the US business community, highly appreciating the effectiveness of reforms in Uzbekistan, drew attention to the importance of increasing direct interaction between large companies of the two countries in a number of areas in order to implement joint technological projects.

Following the visit, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening strategic partnership, striving to expand investment cooperation and mutual trade.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan