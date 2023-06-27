Spatial Media Revolution: Global Thought Leaders Converge at Toronto Symposium
Unleashing Radical Thought Experiments Around the Next Generation of Spatial Media Technologies at the 8th Annual VRTO Conference
Artists drive self-expression through these nascent tools, inspiring education, business, entertainment, and tech manufacturers seeking product enhancement.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VRTO zeroes in on how the new spatial technologies and media will transform and advance industries, societies, and culture.
— Keram Malicki-Sanchez, conference director
With the recent reveal of the Apple Vision Pro - long speculated across many industries, and the lightning storm of AI startups, this is the best time to convene thought leadership around the future of work, education, virtual presence, and spatialized socialization. The time is now, and VRTO (Spatial Media World Conference & Expo) - Canada’s premier immersive summit - is recognized internationally as the place to do it.
This year marks the 8th year for the annual Conference, taking place July 19th and 20th, 2023, in partnership with OCAD University, at their beautiful waterfront campus. The event presents a rare opportunity to engage with the people shaping the spatialized future. With the accelerating pace of change, can you afford to wait another year?
Who are the key players involved in forging how these technologies and media will play out?
Featured Speakers include:
Dr. Tom Furness - Founder of the Virtual World Society and better known as the "Grandfather of Virtual Reality."
Kyle Chivers - Princes Trust Award winner and CCO of Blockade Labs, a company taking the world by storm with its text–to-image 360-degree generative AI environments.
Amanda Watson - Creator of Airlink technology for Meta.
Lana Lux - Popular Twitch influencer and solo indie game developer of STRAIN
TFMJonny - VTuber phenom who has amassed 150 million views across multiple online platforms and is best known for the VRChat Omegle series
Interactive demos include a dollhouse-sized NBA trainer from Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, an industrial Chainsaw VR simulator from Winnipeg's Bit Space Development, and their award-winning indigenous language environments developed for Georgian College and powered by the Engage platform. Learn how language education can leverage XR to give learners an equitable and fun way to learn together remotely.
Additionally, Alex Coulombe of Agile Lens will demo a variety of cutting-edge VR experiences that include lifelike performative MetaHumans. All in addition to various innovative Canadian and international VR and AR projects and products
Tracks include:
Social VR Platforms, Production, and Performances
Some of the world’s top VR performers from Ferryman Collective, MetaMovie, PXR, and OYA Scale Up Immersive will present at the event, including VR performance workshops. Additionally, key stakeholders of the next generation of major social 3D and VR platforms, including Mozilla Hubs, Nowhere, and Engage XR, will be present to share their latest developments.
UX/UI & Interactive Design
Haptics and multi-sensory tools are built with accessibility considerations, as inclusive user experience design incorporates diverse end users' needs and preferences. We continue to learn from people with disabilities as multimodal technologies become more nuanced and prevalent in our daily lives.
GPT, Generative AI | Opportunities & Concerns, Use Cases
The tech landscape is undergoing seismic shifts with the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Countless new companies emerge daily while tech giants engage in an intense race to adapt and innovate. The VRTO track on GenAI and GPT will go deep into the tools, players, implications, laws, ethics, applications, and opportunities.
Tickets to this intimate symposium are limited.
Official conference site: https://conference.virtualreality.to
For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/vrto2023tix
VRTO 2023 'The Birbs' - Promo Trailer