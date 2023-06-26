Inflection Resources’ President and CEO, Alistair Waddell, discusses Definitive Agreement with AngloGold Ashanti in Video Interview with David Morgan of Morgan Report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflection Resources’ (CSE:AUCU) (OTC:AUCUF) (FSE:5VJ) President and CEO, Alistair Waddell, discusses Definitive Farm-in Agreement with AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited that outlines the terms under which AngloGold may earn into a number of Inflection’s copper-gold projects in New South Wales, Australia, in interview with David Morgan of the Morgan Report.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available

The video provides additional information about this news and the company.

Inflection Resources is systematically exploring for large copper-gold and gold deposits in the northern interpreted extension of the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia’s premier porphyry copper-gold province being host to Newcrest Mining’s Cadia deposits, the CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining’s Cowal deposits plus numerous exploration prospects including Boda, the discovery made by Alkane Resources.

Alistair Waddell, Inflection’s President and CEO, stated: “The execution of this Agreement with AngloGold sets the foundation for the upcoming exploration program and provides the necessary capital to aggressively drill test and potentially develop our large portfolio of copper-gold porphyry targets within the northern extension of the Macquarie Arc. We very much look forward to working with our partners AngloGold to explore the portfolio of targets over the coming years.”

