Neurosurgery Devices Market To Hit US$ 21.1 Billion By 2028

Neurosurgery Devices Market

The increased demand for neurosurgery procedures and, consequently, neurosurgery devices.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Neurosurgery Devices Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Neurosurgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global neurosurgery devices market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

What is Neurosurgery Devices ? :

Neurosurgery devices refer to specialized medical instruments and equipment used in surgical procedures involving the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. These devices play a crucial role in assisting neurosurgeons in performing complex surgeries with precision and accuracy, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. The neurosurgery devices market encompasses a wide range of tools and technologies, including neurostimulation devices, neuroendoscopes, cranial stabilization systems, and stereotactic systems, among others. From a business perspective, the neurosurgery devices market presents immense opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to cater to the growing demand for advanced surgical solutions in the field of neurological surgery.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, advancements in technology, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques. As healthcare providers strive to deliver superior patient care and achieve favorable treatment outcomes, they seek cutting-edge neurosurgery devices that offer enhanced surgical precision, improved patient safety, and reduced recovery times. Consequently, companies operating in the neurosurgery devices market have the potential to capitalize on these market drivers by developing innovative and technologically advanced products that meet the evolving needs of neurosurgeons and healthcare facilities worldwide.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Abbott Laboratories

• Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

• Adeor Medical AG

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation

• DePuy Synthes Inc

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

• Medtronic Plc

• Nevro Corporation

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Penumbra Inc

• Stryker Corporation

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Neurosurgery Devices Industry ? :

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, including brain tumors, strokes, and neurodegenerative diseases, has contributed to the increased demand for neurosurgery procedures and, consequently, neurosurgery devices. As the global population continues to age, the incidence of age-related neurological conditions is expected to rise, further driving the need for advanced surgical interventions and devices. Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the growth of the neurosurgery devices market. The integration of robotics, navigation systems, and image-guided platforms has revolutionized the field of neurosurgery, enabling surgeons to perform procedures with greater precision and accuracy. These advanced technologies have not only enhanced surgical outcomes but have also contributed to improved patient safety and reduced recovery times. As a result, healthcare facilities and neurosurgeons are increasingly adopting these innovative devices, driving market growth.

Another prominent trend in the neurosurgery devices market is the shift towards minimally invasive techniques. Minimally invasive neurosurgery offers several advantages, including reduced patient trauma, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. This trend is driven by patient preference for less invasive procedures and healthcare providers' focus on optimizing patient care while reducing healthcare costs. Consequently, there is a growing demand for neurosurgery devices that are specifically designed for use in minimally invasive procedures, such as endoscopes and robotic-assisted surgical systems. Moreover, the global neurosurgery devices market is witnessing increased investment in research and development activities. Companies are actively engaged in developing new products, improving existing technologies, and expanding their product portfolios to meet the evolving needs of neurosurgeons and patients. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships between medical device manufacturers and healthcare institutions are becoming more common, facilitating the development and commercialization of innovative neurosurgery devices.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Breakup by Product Type:

• Neurostimulation Devices

• Neurointerventional Devices

• Neurosurgical Navigation Systems

• Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Spinal Cord Stimulation

o Chronic Pain

o Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

o Ischemia

• Deep Brain Stimulation

o Parkinson's Disease

o Tremor

o Depression

o Others

• Neuroendoscopy

o Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

o Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

o Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

Breakup by End-User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

