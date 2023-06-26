Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market: Recent Advances and Technological Innovations

beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market

The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size is projected to reach $34,170 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size was $27,126 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $34,170 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2028.

Beta-lactam antibiotics encompass a broad class of antimicrobial agents that contain a beta-lactam ring in their molecular structure. This category includes penicillin derivatives, cephalosporins, monobactams, and carbapenems, which are effective in combating bacterial and, in some cases, protozoan infections. These medications work by either directly killing bacteria or inhibiting their growth. Unfortunately, the widespread availability of beta-lactam antibiotics as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs in many countries has led to their overuse and misuse, contributing to the development of bacterial resistance.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5427

The expansion of the worldwide market for beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors is primarily propelled by the escalating demand in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases. Moreover, the market is benefiting from the advancement of innovative strategies for the development of new beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors, aimed at treating bacterial infections. Additionally, a significant number of ongoing clinical trials are further contributing to the market's growth trajectory.

𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚-𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚-𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Merck & Co. Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Allergan Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5427

Asia-Pacific emerged as the primary revenue generator for the global market of beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors in 2018, and this dominance is projected to continue in the foreseeable future. The region’s leading position can be attributed to several factors, including a significant increase in chronic diseases, a growing elderly population, a rise in the consumption of antibiotics, and the easy availability of drugs without prescription.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚-𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚-𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Based on drug class, cephalosporin segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Based on disease segment, its complicated intra-abdominal infection (cIAI) is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR with 4.8% during the forecast period.

Depending on route of administration, the oral segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018 and expected to continue this trend from 2019 to 2028.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors in 2018, accounting more than one-fifth of the global market in 2018.

LAMEA is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

✦ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 20% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 (309 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) –https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beta-lactam-and-beta-lactamase-inhibitors-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚-𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚-𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market trends and estimations from 2018 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

An in-depth market analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market growth of the market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2028 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧-

𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cleanroom-consumables-market-A10926

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/genetic-testing-market

𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brazil-medical-aesthetic-devices-market-A30085