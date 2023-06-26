Flash News: OKX Ventures' May Report Reveals Investments in Prisma, Rage Trade and Shutter Network, Covering Liquid Staking Tokens, Decentralized Derivatives and MEV

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for the day of June 26, 2023.

OKX Ventures' May Report Reveals Investments in Prisma, Rage Trade and Shutter Network, Covering Liquid Staking Tokens, Decentralized Derivatives and MEV

In its recently released May Report, OKX Ventures has disclosed its investment in three innovative projects:

Prisma Finance: A DeFi Project that aims to maximize the potential of Ethereum liquid staking tokens (LSTs), allowing users to mint stanblecoins (acUSD) fully collateralized by LST.

Rage Trade: A decentralized derivatives trading protocol on the Ethereum and Arbitrum mainnet that offers users the abiltiy to trade ETH perpetual swaps with up to 10x leverage.

Shutter Network: An open-source project that aims to prevent malicious Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) and front running on Ethereum.



Over the past two years, OKX Ventures has invested in 300 projects across five continents with a fund size of approximately USD$1 billion, covering almost all tracks of investment. OKX Ventures focuses on supporting cutting-edge blockchain innovations and exploring high-quality projects that demonstrate long-term value.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.



Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.



Find out more about OKX Ventures here.



About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.



OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, visit: okx.com

