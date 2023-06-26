Vantage Fit and Breath Hub partners to ignite a mindful revolution
Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform announced a partnership with Breath Hub to create a mindful revolution.
Through our partnership, Breath Hub and Vantage Fit are on a mission to revolutionize employee well-being by infusing workplaces with the power of breathwork. Our shared objective is to ignite a mindful revolution where employees harness their breath to manage stress, boost focus, and unlock their full potential.
Integrating breathwork practices into Vantage Fit's holistic wellness solutions, it will cultivate a work environment that radiates positivity, fuels productivity, and promotes the well-being of every individual. Both companies, together, aim to transform the way organizations prioritize and support the wellness of their most valuable asset—their employees.
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS.
Speaking on the partnership, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are excited to embark on this transformative partnership and are committed to redefining how individuals approach their well-being. Together, we are committed to equipping individuals with the tools and resources needed to prioritize their overall well-being. We aim to revolutionize the wellness industry by fostering a mindful revolution that enables people to lead healthier, more purposeful lives.”
Quote from Breath Hub We are thrilled to announce our game-changing partnership with Vantage Fit, a true pioneer in employee well-being. This collaboration marks a new era in workplace wellness, where the power of breathwork takes center stage. With our transformative breathwork programs, we unlock deep relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance mental clarity. Together, we are on a mission to ignite a mindful revolution that empowers employees to thrive and excel. Join us as we create a breathing culture that fuels resilience, elevates performance, and nurtures a truly vibrant workforce. Get ready for an exciting journey of unlocking your full potential through the power of breath.
About Breath Hub: Breath Hub catalyses a breathwork revolution, empowering individuals to tap into their full potential and thrive. Our immersive breathwork programs unlock deep relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance mental clarity. We are thrilled to join forces with Vantage Fit, a trailblazer in employee wellbeing. Together, we aim to revolutionize workplace wellness by integrating breathwork practices into their dynamic programs. Our partnership aims to create a breathing culture that fosters resilience, elevates performance, and nurtures a thriving workforce.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
