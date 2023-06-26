MEMS Gyroscope Market To Reach US$ 2.8 Billion By 2028

MEMS Gyroscope Market

MEMS gyroscopes enable these functionalities by providing real-time data on vehicle orientation, acceleration, and angular velocity.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the MEMS Gyroscope Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “MEMS Gyroscope Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global MEMS gyroscope market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

What are MEMS Gyroscope ? :

A MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems) gyroscope is a miniature sensor device that measures angular velocity or rotational motion in various applications. It employs microfabrication techniques to create tiny mechanical structures that sense and detect orientation changes. It utilizes the principles of inertia and the Coriolis effect to accurately determine angular movement and provide critical data for stabilization, navigation, and orientation tracking. These compact and highly sensitive devices have revolutionized the motion-sensing field and are widely integrated into consumer electronics, automotive systems, aerospace applications, and industrial machinery.

It has a compact size, offers low power consumption, and high accuracy, making them an integral component in smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers. At present, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices represents the primary factor driving the market growth. As these devices become more advanced and versatile, they require precise motion sensing capabilities for features like image stabilization, augmented reality, and gaming.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• InvenSense Inc.

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• MEMSIC Inc.

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• NXP Semiconductors Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ROHM Co, Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• STMicroelectronics International N.V.

• Systron Donner Inertial, Inc

• Trimble Inc

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the MEMS Gyroscope Industry ? :

Moreover, rising demand for MEMS gyroscopes in the automotive industry as precise and reliable motion sensing is crucial for navigation, stability control, and vehicle safety due to the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Apart from this, MEMS gyroscopes enable these functionalities by providing real-time data on vehicle orientation, acceleration, and angular velocity.

In line with this, increasing focus on vehicle safety regulations and the need for enhanced driving experiences has augmented the demand for MEMS gyroscopes in the automotive sector. Along with this, the rising use of MEMS gyroscopes in aerospace and defense industries, as they play an essential role in stabilizing satellites, guiding unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and ensuring accurate navigation and attitude control in aircraft and spacecraft, is propelling the market growth.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Breakup by Type:

• Turning Fork

• Vibrating Disk

• Vibrating Ring

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Mobile Devices

• Cameras and Camcorders

• Gaming Consoles

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial

• Marine

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

