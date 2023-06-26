Submit Release
‘No one shall be subjected to torture’ says EU on international day

On the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, marked today, the EU condemns Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and the numerous reported cases of torture, extrajudicial killings, and other atrocities committed. 

The EU also denounces the ill-treatment, torture, and appalling conditions that political prisoners, prisoners of war, and civilians around the world are subjected to, including in Belarus. 

“All perpetrators must be held accountable,” says EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement. “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Borrell added that this year the EU, together with a consortium of civil society organisations, will launch a new initiative, called ‘United Against Torture’, to push for change in over 100 countries. This partnership will channels EU funds to cover the whole spectrum of anti-torture work, from prevention and protection to justice, reparation, and rehabilitation.

