EU to allocate €3.5 billion more for military support of Ukraine

The Foreign Affairs Council will today approve a €3.5 billion top-up of EU military support to Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said before the meeting.

The new funding, like the previous one, will be allocated under the European Peace Facility.

Borrell said the European Union is following closely what is happening in Russia and Ukraine. “I think that it is more important than ever to continue supporting Ukraine, because what has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system,” said Borrell.

Previously, under the previous seven tranches of support, total EU military support to Ukraine under the ESF reached €4.6 billion.

