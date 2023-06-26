Wireless Connectivity Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity By 2023-2028

Wireless Connectivity Market

The rising deployment of wireless connectivity solutions in IoT applications, ranging from smart homes and wearables to industrial automation and smart cities

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Wireless Connectivity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the wireless connectivity market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global wireless connectivity market size reached US$ 107.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 233.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.60% during 2023-2028.

What is Wireless Connectivity ? :

Wireless connectivity refers to the technology and infrastructure enabling devices to establish communication and exchange data without physical wired connections. It allows for the seamless transmission of information, voice, and multimedia across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, IoT devices, and wearable gadgets. It encompasses a range of wireless communication protocols, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC (Near Field Communication), and cellular networks such as 4G and 5G.

It provides the foundation for wireless communication, enabling businesses and individuals to connect, collaborate, and access information anytime and anywhere. Presently, the proliferation of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) represents the primary factor driving the market growth as reliable and seamless wireless connectivity becomes crucial for data transmission and device communication due to the increasing number of IoT devices.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Broadcom Inc

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Intel Corporation

• MediaTek Inc

• Microchip Technology Inc

• Nordic Semiconductor

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

Wireless Connectivity Market Trends, Growth and Development:

Moreover, the rising deployment of wireless connectivity solutions in IoT applications, ranging from smart homes and wearables to industrial automation and smart cities, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for mobility and rising remote work and virtual collaboration have accelerated the adoption of wireless connectivity. Additionally, the growing usage of bandwidth-intensive applications and content consumption has augmented the demand for high-speed and reliable wireless connectivity.

Besides this, Streaming services, video conferencing, online gaming, and cloud-based applications require robust and fast wireless connectivity to deliver seamless user experiences. In line with this, the rising deployment of advanced wireless technologies such as 5G networks, which offer enhanced data transfer speeds, low latency, and increased network capacity, is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of wireless connectivity in industries such as healthcare, transportation, and retail is contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Ultra-Wide Band

• NFC

• Cellular

• Zigbee

• GPS

• Others

Breakup by Network Type:

• Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)

• Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

• Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive and Transportation

• Building Automation

• Consumer Electronics and Wearables

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• IT and Telecom

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

