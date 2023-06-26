Vehicle Tracking System Market Expected To Rise at a CAGR of 13.2% During 2023-2028

Vehicle Tracking System Market share

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Vehicle Tracking System Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vehicle Tracking System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the vehicle tracking system market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global vehicle tracking system market size reached US$ 23.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during 2023-2028.

What is Vehicle Tracking System and Uses ? :

A vehicle tracking system is a technological solution that utilizes GPS (Global Positioning System) and other communication technologies to monitor and track the location, movement, and behavior of vehicles in real time. It involves the installation of tracking devices in vehicles, which transmit data to a centralized system or platform. It provides businesses and individuals valuable insights into fleet management, logistics, and security.

It offers real-time location tracking, route optimization, geofencing, vehicle diagnostics, and driver behavior monitoring features. By leveraging vehicle tracking systems, businesses can enhance operational efficiency, improve driver safety, optimize fleet utilization, and reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs. At present, the increasing demand for efficient fleet management and enhanced vehicle security represents the primary factor driving the market growth.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• AT&T Inc

• Cartrack

• Continental AG

• Geotab Inc

• Inseego Corp

• Orbcomm

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Spireon Inc

• Teletrac Navman (Vontier Corporation)

• TomTom N.V

• Verizon Communications Inc

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Vehicle Tracking System Industry ? :

Moroever, the rising need for improved operational efficiency in logistics and transportation has accelerated the product adoption rate as vehicle tracking systems enable businesses to monitor their fleets in real-time, optimize routes, and allocate resources more effectively. Apart from this, a rising number of businesses seeking robust security solutions to safeguard their assets due to increasing instances of vehicle theft and unauthorized usage is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the escalating demand for regulatory compliance and safety standards in the transportation industry is another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the emerging trend of telematics integration in vehicles is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing that offer scalable and flexible solutions for real-time data collection, analytics, and remote monitoring has catalyzed market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

o OBD Device/Tracker

o Standalone Tracker

• Software

o Vehicle Diagnostics

o Performance Measurement

o Fleet Analytics and Reporting

o Others

Breakup by Type:

• Active

• Passive

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

• Mobile Tracking

• Cellular Tracking

• Satellite Tracking

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Construction and Manufacturing

• Aviation

• Retail

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

