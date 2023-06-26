Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: Unit block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse that occurred on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:11 p.m., members of the Third District responded for a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Detectives learned that the victim was walking in the alley between the Unit block of O Street, Northwest, and the Unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest, when the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The victim was able to flee and was assisted by a Good Samaritan, who contacted police.

The suspect is described as a mid-30’s Hispanic male, who is approximately 5’6” in height. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and operating a four-door gold sedan.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.