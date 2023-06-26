Updated Photo* Suspect Sought in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 900 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek assistance in identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the 900 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:38 pm, the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect at the listed location. The dispute escalated when the suspect assaulted the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.