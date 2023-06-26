/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report Germany Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Function (Storage, Distribution, Assembly), Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load), Micro Fulfilment Center, Dark Stores, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, Germany Manufacturing Execution Systems Industry to Grow at a CAGR 9.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Germany market to grow 9.5% CAGR for Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a software system that manages and controls plant manufacturing processes. It offers real-time data and analysis of these processes, allowing manufacturers to optimize plant operations and improve overall efficiency.

The Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market in Germany is a considerable part of the country's manufacturing industry, one of Europe's largest sectors. Manufacturing plays a vital role in the German economy, contributing around 23% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Germany is renowned for its expertise in manufacturing cars, chemicals, machinery, and electronics. The German manufacturing sector is diversified and comprises various automotive, chemical, electrical, and pharmaceutical industries. The country has highly skilled resources, state-of-the-art technologies, and a sound research and development (R&D) infrastructure enabling it to remain competitive in the global market. Furthermore, these industries are characterized by high adoption of automation, excellent precision, and quality control. Enterprises also adopt digital technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 to improve productivity and efficiency. This is expected to propel the demand for MES in Germany in the coming years.

