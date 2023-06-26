North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness, to deactivate pathogen's DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce. The North America ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size was valued at $565.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,460.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The increase in concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations drives the growth of the market. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost-effective when compared with disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic outbreak across the North America has surged the demand for UV disinfection equipment from commercial and industrial sector for air treatment and surface disinfection.

By application, the market is segmented on the basis of air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, surface disinfection, and others. UV disinfection system is an efficient methodology, which is increasingly being used in air treatment to control the prevalence of air borne diseases. By end-use industry, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provide safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C light to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purpose. These factors are expected to increase the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

By component, it is classified into UV lamp, controller unit, quartz sleeve, reactor chamber, and others. The controller unit segment is expected to grow as controller unit manages the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water.

By marketing channel, it is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.

The key players operating in the North America UV disinfection equipment industry include American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Bulbtronics, Inc., Danaher Corporation, UV Pure, Integrated Aqua Systems, Inc., Ozonia, Advanced UV, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Llc., and Xylem Inc.

Key findings of the study

- By country, the U.S. is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 19.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- By end-use industry, the residential segment is expected to hold the highest share by the end of 2028.

- By system, the robotic spraying segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- By marketing channel, the direct marketing segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- By component, the controller unit segment is expected to hold a share of over 30.7% in 2028.

