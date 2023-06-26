Submit Release
News Search

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,428 in the last 365 days.

Orcas encounter race boats near Gibraltar in The Ocean Race

Orcas encounter race boats near Gibraltar in The Ocean Race around the world, nudging the rudder

Orcas encounter race boats near Gibraltar in The Ocean Race around the world

Orcas encounter race boats near Gibraltar in The Ocean Race around the world, nudging the rudder

Orcas encounter race boats near Gibraltar in The Ocean Race around the world

The Ocean Race boats encountered a pod of orca killer whales, with a history of attacking boats, near Gibraltar, Spain.

This was a scary moment”
— Jelmer van Beek, Team JAJO
ALICANTE, SPAIN, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the VO65 boats racing in The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint have had direct encounters with orcas - killer whales - in the Atlantic Ocean to the west of Gibraltar.

Team JAJO and Mirpuri Trifork Racing both reported being approached by orcas during their approach to the Strait of Gibraltar. The teams subsequently contacted Race Control to confirm there had been no injuries and no damage to their boats, despite the orcas pushing up against and in at least one case ramming into the boat and nudging or biting at the rudders.

“20 minutes ago we got hit by some orcas,” said Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek after the incident. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team. We took down the sails and slowed down the boat as quickly as possible and luckily after a few attacks they went away… This was a scary moment.”

The area around Gibraltar is becoming well known for what some are calling ‘orca attacks’ on boats, where an individual or pod of orcas repeatedly ram into a boat's hull or rudders. In some cases, boats have been significantly damaged - at least three to the point of sinking.

Scientists are still trying to understand this new behaviour.

The Ocean Race has a Marine Mammal protocol, which aims to help boats avoid coming into contact with cetaceans and other marine mammals, along with guidelines for what to do in instances where encounters happen. Team JAJO slowed down their vessel, dropped their sails and used the hazard button function on the navigation software warning the rest of the fleet that there were orcas in the area.

Fortunately for The Ocean Race boats, in this instance, the orca encounters were brief and relatively benign, although no doubt frightening, but with no damage to the people, boats or animals.

Peter Rusch
The Ocean Race
email us here

Orcas approach race boat near Gibraltar during The Ocean Race

You just read:

Orcas encounter race boats near Gibraltar in The Ocean Race

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more