Orcas encounter race boats near Gibraltar in The Ocean Race

The Ocean Race boats encountered a pod of orca killer whales, with a history of attacking boats, near Gibraltar, Spain.
This was a scary moment”ALICANTE, SPAIN, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the VO65 boats racing in The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint have had direct encounters with orcas - killer whales - in the Atlantic Ocean to the west of Gibraltar.
— Jelmer van Beek, Team JAJO
Team JAJO and Mirpuri Trifork Racing both reported being approached by orcas during their approach to the Strait of Gibraltar. The teams subsequently contacted Race Control to confirm there had been no injuries and no damage to their boats, despite the orcas pushing up against and in at least one case ramming into the boat and nudging or biting at the rudders.
“20 minutes ago we got hit by some orcas,” said Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek after the incident. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team. We took down the sails and slowed down the boat as quickly as possible and luckily after a few attacks they went away… This was a scary moment.”
The area around Gibraltar is becoming well known for what some are calling ‘orca attacks’ on boats, where an individual or pod of orcas repeatedly ram into a boat's hull or rudders. In some cases, boats have been significantly damaged - at least three to the point of sinking.
Scientists are still trying to understand this new behaviour.
The Ocean Race has a Marine Mammal protocol, which aims to help boats avoid coming into contact with cetaceans and other marine mammals, along with guidelines for what to do in instances where encounters happen. Team JAJO slowed down their vessel, dropped their sails and used the hazard button function on the navigation software warning the rest of the fleet that there were orcas in the area.
Fortunately for The Ocean Race boats, in this instance, the orca encounters were brief and relatively benign, although no doubt frightening, but with no damage to the people, boats or animals.
