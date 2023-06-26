Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2023-2028

Organic and Natural Pet Food Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global organic and natural pet food market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨

How Big is the Organic and Natural Pet Food Market?

The global natural pet food market size reached US$ 27.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 40.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

What is Organic and Natural Pet Food?

Organic and natural pet food represents pet feed usually prepared by using ingredients that are grown without the use of toxic pesticides and antibiotics. In addition to this, it is not formulated with artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Organic and natural pet food products comprise high-quality meat proteins as well as fruits and vegetables that are safe for pets to consume. They boost immunity levels, reduce skin ailments and allergies, aid in improving digestion, strengthen bones and muscles, increase life expectancy, etc. As such, these products are extensively available across supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, etc.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Organic and Natural Pet Food Industry?

The growing prevalence of family nuclearization is among the primary factors driving the organic and natural pet food market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of aggressive marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements and the inflating popularity of innovative packaging solutions are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for pet food with customized diet and meal plans is catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, continuous improvements in the e-commerce infrastructures and the introduction of efficient and convenient online delivery models are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the increasing investments by leading manufacturers for the development of premium pet food products and treats that are prepared by using organically grown coconuts, broccoli, blueberries, etc., are also stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the rising number of various animal health clinics, shelters, care centers, etc., is anticipated to propel the organic and natural pet food market over the forecasted period.

Who are the Key Players Organic and Natural Pet Food Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• PetGuard Holdings LLC

• Newman’s Own LLC

• Nestle

• Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company Inc.

• Lily's Kitchen

• Avian Organics

• Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks

• Yarrah

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, packaging type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Ingredient:

• Natural

• Organic

Based on Pet Type:

• Dog Food

• Cat Food

• Others

Analysed by Product Type:

• Dry Pet Food

• Wet and Canned Pet Food

• Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Bags

• Cans

• Pouches

• Boxes

Based on Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Analysis:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

