Green Roofs and Walls Market Set for Explosive Growth | Optigreen international, TAJIMA, Soprema SAS

Green Roofs and Walls Market will witness a 9.6% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Green Roofs and Walls Market Insights, to 2028. The growth of the Green Roofs and Walls market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Optigreen international AG (Germany), TAJIMA (Japan), Soprema SAS (France), Tremco Incorporated (United States), Sempergreen (Netherlands), Onduline (France), ZinCo GmbH (Germany), Kajima Corporation (Japan), VEDAG (Denmark), Intrinsic Landscaping (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Green Roofs and Walls market to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Green Roofs and Walls Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) by Type (Extensive, Intensive) by Product Type (Green Roofs, Intensive, Semi-intensive, Extensive, Green Walls, Green FaÃ§ade, Living Walls) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Green Roofs and Walls market size is estimated to increase by USD 10.800000000000001 Billion at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 7.9 Billion.
Definition:
Green roofs and walls, also known as living roofs and walls, are systems that involve the installation of vegetation, such as plants, on the roof or walls of a building. These systems offer numerous benefits, including improved air quality, reduced energy consumption, and increased biodiversity. Green roofs typically consist of multiple layers, including a waterproofing membrane, a drainage layer, a growing medium, and vegetation. Green walls, on the other hand, can be created using various systems, such as modular panels, vertical gardens, and hydroponics. These systems can be installed both indoors and outdoors, and can be designed to fit a wide range of building types and styles. The green roofs and walls market includes a range of products and services from different manufacturers and contractors, and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for sustainable building practices and green infrastructure.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Green Roofs and Walls Market: Extensive, Intensive
Key Applications/end-users of Green Roofs and Walls Market: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
Market Trends:
Growing demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly building designs.
Advancements in green roof and wall technology, such as modular systems and automated irrigation.
Increasing adoption of green roofs and walls in urban areas to mitigate the urban heat island effect and reduce air pollution.
Growing trend of incorporating green spaces into building designs.
Market Drivers:
Government regulations promoting sustainable building practices and green infrastructure.
Growing awareness about the environmental benefits of green roofs and walls, such as reducing energy consumption, improving air quality, and managing stormwater runoff.
Increasing urbanization and the need for green spaces in urban areas.
Rising temperatures and extreme weather events due to climate change.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the green roofs and walls market in emerging economies.
Integration of green roofs and walls with other sustainable building features, such as solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems.
Growing demand for green roofs and walls in retrofitting and renovation projects.
Integration of green roofs and walls with urban agriculture and food production.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Optigreen international AG (Germany), TAJIMA (Japan), Soprema SAS (France), Tremco Incorporated (United States), Sempergreen (Netherlands), Onduline (France), ZinCo GmbH (Germany), Kajima Corporation (Japan), VEDAG (Denmark), Intrinsic Landscaping (United States)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Green Roofs and Walls Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
