Luxury Perfume Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Chanel, Estee Lauder, Guccio Gucci
Luxury Perfume
Luxury Perfume Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Luxury Perfume Market will witness a 6.9% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Luxury Perfume Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Luxury Perfume market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Chanel (France), Estee Lauder (United States), Guccio Gucci (Italy), Hermes (France), Ralph Lauren (United States), Baccarat (France), Clive Christian (United Kingdom), Parfums Christian Dior (France), DKNY (United States), Jean Patou (France).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Luxury Perfume market to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Luxury Perfume Market Breakdown by Application (Women, Men, Unisex) by Type (<30 ml, 30-100 ml, >100 ml) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Luxury Perfume market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.1 Billion at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 15.4 Billion.
Definition:
The luxury perfume market refers to the market for high-end fragrances that are often associated with luxury brands and designers. Luxury perfumes are typically made with high-quality ingredients and are priced higher than mass-market fragrances.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Luxury Perfume Market: <30 ml, 30-100 ml, >100 ml
Key Applications/end-users of Luxury Perfume Market: Women, Men, Unisex
Market Trends:
Gender-neutral fragrances are gaining popularity in the luxury perfume market.
Market Drivers:
The increasing demand for luxury goods in emerging economies is driving the growth of the luxury perfume market.
Market Opportunities:
The expansion of sales channels to reach new and emerging markets presents opportunities for growth.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
