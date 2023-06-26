The first lady of South Korea attends Samsung’s Solve for tomorrow programme

VIETNAM, June 26 -

HÀ NỘI Samsung Vietnam on Friday organised an event to introduce the Solve for Tomorrow programme - Samsung's outstanding global social responsibility programme at Nam Từ Liêm Secondary School in Hà Nội.

The programme had the participation of South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee; Jo Sang Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Southeast Asia (SEA); Kim Yong Sup, Vice President of Samsung Vietnam Complex; Hoàng Thị Yến, Principal of Nam Từ Liêm Secondary School and more than 20 students.

Solve for Tomorrow organised by Samsung has created a creative thinking playground for students, which encourages them to apply STEM - science, technology, engineering, and math - to address social issues such as environment, safety, and sustainable development.

At the event, First Lady Kim Keon Hee visited the display area of models of the competition's first prize-winning teams in the last two years and spent time talking with students participating in the Solve for Tomorrow programme.

First Lady Kim said: “Korea always accompanies and supports students on the path to pursuing their dreams. Hopefully, through the programme 'Solve for Tomorrow', the students will become more mature, thereby contributing more to Việt Nam and the world."

Jo Sang Ho, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Southeast Asia (SEA), said: “Since its official investment in Việt Nam, Samsung has actively contributed to Việt Nam's economic development with export turnover accounting for about 20 per cent of Việt Nam's total exports. Together with economic contributions, Samsung always strives to contribute to fostering technology talents, thereby increasing Việt Nam's fundamental competitiveness.”

The programme was first initiated in the US in 2010, then expanded to 55 countries around the world, attracting about 2.4 million students and teachers.

It was launched in Việt Nam in 2019. In 2022, the competition attracted more than 70,000 middle and high school students nationwide.

With the desire to get closer to and attract more students, this year, for the first time, Samsung conducts a roadshow journey in the northern, central and southern regions of Việt Nam. It is expected that this year's participation and entry rates would double those of the previous year.

Additionally, Samsung offers a variety of possibilities to develop STEM education's research and application capabilities as well as students' capacity for problem-solving.

Featured activities include providing high-quality online STEM courses that ensure face-to-face interaction between teachers and students; operating a team of senior professional advisors who are experts and employees of Samsung; sponsoring a functional classroom – STEM Lab for the schools whose team won the first prize. VNS