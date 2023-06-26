Singaporean company to expand ownership in Vietnamese logistics provider

VIETNAM, June 26 - HÀ NỘI — A Singaporean company, PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investment, plans to continue increasing its stake in Việt Nam's logistics provider South Logistics Joint Stock Company (Sotrans).

Sotrans on June 20 received a public tender offer from PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investment to increase its ownership from 24.9 per cent to 30 per cent of charter capital.

PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investment offers to buy another 5,010,921 shares of Sotrans, while the bid price is not disclosed.

Sotrans is listed on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), with a ticker symbol STG. The company's shares ended last week at VNĐ49,000 a share (US$2.08).

At the closing price, it is estimated that PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investment has to spend more than VNĐ245.5 billion to purchase over 5 million STG shares.

Previously, the Singaporean company on May 19 bought 24.47 million STG shares to raise its ownership from 0 per cent to 24.9 per cent of charter capital and become a major shareholder of Sotrans.

In 2023, Sotrans set targets of more than VNĐ2.9 trillion in revenue, up 13 per cent year-on-year, and VNĐ388.43 billion in profit after tax.

It plans to focus on specialising each member's business areas to maximise capacity and efficiency.

Particularly, for Sotrans Logistics, the unit will concentrate on developing international and domestic freight forwarding and warehousing business.

For Vietranstimex, it focuses on developing the segment of transporting super-long and super-heavy goods to meet important industries such as electricity, oil and gas, chemicals, cement, and traffic, in the domestic market as well as in Southeast Asia by cooperating with the largest partners in each market.

Meanwhile, for Sowatco, it will exploit port and waterway transportation activities in Việt Nam, and look for opportunities to expand business activities in the north.

In the first quarter, Sotrans reported net revenue of over VNĐ385.4 billion and net profit of nearly VNĐ40 billion, down 48 per cent and 36 per cent over last year, respectively. — VNS