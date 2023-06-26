Amazon's Prime Day 2023 approaches

VIETNAM, June 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Amazon Global Selling Vietnam has announced the countdown for Amazon's Prime Day 2023 event, which will take place from July 11 at 3am EDT through to July 12.

This exclusive event grants Prime members access to Amazon's lowest prices of the year on select products from various brands and sellers worldwide. Prime Day 2023 will encompass an expanded list of 25 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and many more. Importantly, partners from Việt Nam will have the opportunity to showcase their products to a broader customer base, as they can now sell to more countries during this event.

To help Vietnamese selling partners seize the opportunity of the event, Amazon Global Selling Vietnam has planned a series of activities. These initiatives aim to keep sellers updated about Prime Day 2023 and recommend Amazon's tools and programmes that can aid in inventory management, operational optimisation, logistics, advertising, brand building, and the creation of successful Prime Day deals and promotions.

"Prime Day is always an exciting event for Amazon customers and partners around the world," said Gijae Seong, Head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam. In previous years, Vietnamese partners specialised in selling home decor, kitchen wares, gifts and beauty products and achieved remarkable sales as well as positive feedback from customers.

This year we expect to see an even wider range of new products and exceptional deals from Vietnamese partners.

Following the Prime Day 2023 announcement, Amazon Global Selling Vietnam will kick-start a series of events in Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng. These will include a livestream on the Global Selling Fanpage, along with the publication of new educational content on Seller University. The objective is to equip local businesses with the best knowledge and resources to prepare for Prime Day and make the most of this opportunity. — VNS