Global Electrolyte Mixes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electrolyte mixes market. As per TBRC’s electrolyte mixes market forecast, the electrolyte mixes market size is predicted to reach a value of $58.62 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.9% through the forecast period.

The growing health and fitness industry is expected to propel the expansion of the electrolyte mixes market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest electrolyte mixes market share. Major electrolyte mixes market leaders include PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, LyteLine LLC, Nestle Health Science S.A., Vega, Ultima Health Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Tailwind Nutrition, Cargill, Prestige Brands Holdings.

Electrolyte Mixes Market Segments

1) By Product Type: RTD Beverages, Electrolyte Powders, Tablets, Others Product Types

2) By Application: Energy Drink, Medical Solution, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Electrolytes are minerals that have an electric charge and are found in the blood and help to regulate body functions. These minerals play a vital role in controlling blood pressure, muscle contraction, and are responsible for the proper functioning of the system. Electrolyte powders aid in the restoration and replacement of key vitamins and minerals in the body. They also contain more electrolytes and include less sugar and calories than regular sports beverages.

