IT Leasing and Financing Market to See Competition Rise|Deutsche Leasing,Siemens Financial Services
IT Leasing and Financing Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
IT Leasing and Financing Market will witness a 13.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on IT Leasing and Financing Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IT Leasing and Financing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Deutsche Leasing AG (Germany), Siemens Financial Services (Germany), BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions (France), Societe Generale Equipment Finance (France), ING Lease Holding (Netherlands), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands), Raiffeisen Leasing International GmbH (Austria), UniCredit Leasing (Italy), ABN AMRO Lease (Netherlands), Lombard International Assurance (Luxembourg)
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global IT Leasing and Financing market to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global IT Leasing and Financing Market Breakdown by Application (Listed Companies, Small and Medium Companies, Government Agency, Other) by Type (Packaged Software, Server Systems, Mainframes and Service, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The IT Leasing and Financing market size is estimated to increase by USD 578.34 Million at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 411.48 Million.
Definition:
IT leasing and financing refer to the practice of acquiring IT equipment and software through lease or financing options instead of outright purchasing.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of IT Leasing and Financing Market: Packaged Software, Server Systems, Mainframes and Service, Other
Key Applications/end-users of IT Leasing and Financing Market: Listed Companies, Small and Medium Companies, Government Agency, Other
Market Trends:
Increasing Trend of Flexibility in Customization of Any Equipment So As To Predict the Cash Flow and Budget Accurately and Increasing Urbanization and Growing Infrastructure in Developing Countries
Market Drivers:
Increasing Competition in the Market and Growing Demand of IT Companies for Getting Complete Solutions and Services
Market Opportunities:
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent a significant growth opportunity as they often prefer leasing options due to limited budgets and the need for flexible technology solutions.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global IT Leasing and Financing Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
