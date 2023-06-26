Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Consumer Electronics Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Consumer Electronics Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the consumer electronics packaging market. As per TBRC’s consumer electronics packaging market forecast, the consumer electronics packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $35.77 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for paper and paperboard in packaging is driving the growth of the consumer electronics packaging market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest consumer electronics packaging market share. Major players in the consumer electronics packaging market include DS Smith PLC, Mondi PLC, International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd., Dordan Manufacturing Company, Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co., Dunapack Packaging Group, Universal Protective Packaging Inc.
Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Corrugated Boxes, Paperboard Boxes, Thermoformed Trays, Bags and Pouches, Blister Packs and Clamshells, Protective Packaging, Other Product Types
2) By Technology: Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmospheric Packaging, Anti-Microbial Packaging, Aseptic Packaging, Other Technologies
3) By Material Type: Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Other Material Types
4) By Application: Mobile Phones, Computers, TVs, DTH and Set-Top boxes, Music Systems, Printers, Scanners and Photocopy Machines, Game Consoles and Toys, Camcorders and Cameras, Other Applications
This type of electronics packaging is a protective covering for the products to ensure safe and secure shipping. Packaging is crucial, as electronic products have very tiny components that are delicate and prone to damage, It is used to protect the electronics from mechanical damage, electrostatic charge, natural disasters, and mishandling damage. Any electronic device intended for end users' or consumers' daily and non-commercial or professional use is known as consumer electronics (CE).
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
