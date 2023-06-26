Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market will witness a 14.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Hanwha Techwin (South Korea), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), FLIR Systems (United States), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Sony Corporation (Japan), VIVOTEK (Taiwan), Pelco by Schneider Electric (United States), Arecont Vision Costar (United States)
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera market to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market Breakdown by Technology (Image/Face Recognition, Computer Vision, Emotion Recognition, DSLR Cameras, Network Cameras, Security Cameras, Others) by End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Government, Logistics & Transportation, Military and Defense, Commercial Spaces, Media and Entertainment, Others (Residential and Oil & Gas)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera market size is estimated to increase by USD 0.74 Billion at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 7.52 Billion.
Definition:
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera market refers to the market for cameras equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. These cameras are integrated with AI algorithms and computer vision technologies that enable them to analyze, interpret, and understand visual data in real-time. AI cameras are used in various applications such as surveillance, automotive, healthcare, retail, and industrial sectors.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market: Image/Face Recognition, Computer Vision, Emotion Recognition, DSLR Cameras, Network Cameras, Security Cameras, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market: BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Government, Logistics & Transportation, Military and Defense, Commercial Spaces, Media and Entertainment, Others (Residential and Oil & Gas)
Market Trends:
Growing demand for intelligent video analytics: AI cameras offer advanced video analytics capabilities, including facial recognition, object detection, and behavior analysis. These features are in high demand across industries for security, safety, and operational efficiency purposes.
Market Drivers:
Increasing need for enhanced surveillance and security: With the rising concern for public safety and security, there is a growing demand for AI cameras that can provide advanced surveillance capabilities, such as real-time threat detection, facial recognition, and crowd monitoring.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion in healthcare applications: AI cameras can play a significant role in healthcare, including remote patient monitoring, fall detection, and activity recognition. The healthcare sector presents ample opportunities for AI camera providers to deliver innovative solutions.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Image/Face Recognition, Computer Vision, Emotion Recognition, DSLR Cameras, Network Cameras, Security Cameras, Others)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Government, Logistics & Transportation, Military and Defense, Commercial Spaces, Media and Entertainment, Others (Residential and Oil & Gas)) (2022-2028)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Image/Face Recognition, Computer Vision, Emotion Recognition, DSLR Cameras, Network Cameras, Security Cameras, Others)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
