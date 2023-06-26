Global Electrolyzers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Electrolyzers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electrolyzers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electrolyzers market. As per TBRC’s electrolyzers market forecast, the electrolyzers market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.48 billion in 20, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.5% through the forecast period.

Growing demand for fuel cell-based automotive is significantly contributing to the electrolyzers market demand. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest electrolyzers market share. Major players in the market include Nel ASA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hydrogenics, Areva H2gen, Siemens AG, McPhy Energy S.A., ITM Power PLC, Erredue SpA, Enapter, Next Hydrogen, Tianjin Continental Hydrogen Equipment.

Electrolyzers Global Market Segments

1) By Product: Alkaline Electrolyzer, PEM Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzers

2) By Capacity: Less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, Above 2 MW

3) By Application: Power Plants, Steel Plants, Electronics And Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's, Power to Gas, Other Applications

These types of devices uses electricity to separate the hydrogen and oxygen molecules that make up water to generate hydrogen through a chemical reaction known as electrolysis. It is used for process that helps to separates water into hydrogen and oxygen.

